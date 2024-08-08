Ireland mines gold in Paris

Ireland has racked up a series of stunning victories to deliver a record-breaking ‘Chariots of Fire’-like success in the Paris Olympics.

Ireland has now reached a mind-boggling 12th place on the Olympic medal table, and was the highest-ranked country never to have hosted the Games itself.

On Tuesday night, Kellie Harrington (bottom left) made history by becoming Ireland’s first-ever consecutive Olympic boxing champion at the Paris Games. She proudly marked her victory with a heartfelt rendition of ‘Grace’, a love song set in the time of the Easter Rising.

There were wild celebrations among Irish supporters who journeyed to witness the historic moment and joined Harrington in song within the Stade Roland Garros. Following the announcement of her triumph in the lightweight final against China’s Yang Wenlu, Harrington was in tears.

“It just gives hope,” she reflected after besting the division’s top seed. “Look at all these young kids, these teenagers, it gives hope to them. It gives hope to the people of Ireland. But this one was for me.”

Kellie’s win was met with a wave of congratulations on Tuesday night. In her home of Portland Row in Dublin, her tearful parents Yvonne and Christy also joined neighbours for a rendition of “Grace.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris said the “entire country is watching your celebrations with joy and is hoarse from shouting you on.”

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins said Harrington’s Gold medal is “a truly remarkable achievement by a phenomenal sportsperson.”

The Dubliner became Ireland’s first female athlete to win gold medals across two separate Games.

This puts her alongside rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy (top left), who reached this incredible milestone just last Friday.

They rowed into the history books by retaining their Olympic title in the final of the men’s lightweight double sculls at Paris 2024.

Mr O’Donovan has become the first Irish athlete to win a medal at three Olympic Games.

Winning gold again “was always the aim”, according to McCarthy, but Mr O’Donovan claimed the historic feat was “a fluke, to be honest”.

“That’s definitely going down as a fluke in my eyes, that’s about it,” he said.

However, the duo finished in a time of 6:10.99 to seal back-to-back golds in what was a dominant display, finishing almost three seconds clear of second-place Italy.

“No-one believed we could do it coming into this competition,” O’Donovan said afterwards. “Against all the odds, we stuck with it and trained hard.

“We’re very happy to have proved the doubters wrong. It’s a good day for the Irish.”

President Michael D Higgins described the famous Skibbereen pair as phenomenal sportsmen.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said that the performance was sensational, and that the team were “strategically brilliant”.

And Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O’Neill led messages of congratulations to Rhys McClenaghan (pictured, right) after his shock breakthrough to win an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics.

The Newtownards man amazed everyone with a near flawless display in the pommel horse competition, becoming Ireland’s first gymnast to win gold at the Olympics.

“Rhys McClenaghan makes history as the first ever gymnast from our island to win gold at the Olympics!,” Ms O’Neill wrote.

“What an incredible career that is going from strength to strength, congratulations Rhys.”

Simon Harris said he was so proud of the athlete. He said: “Our hearts pumped while watching your mesmerising performance. Your determination and precision have been top class and you are so deserving of this gold medal.

“Your journey to this Olympic medal has been nothing short of incredible. We are all so proud of you. I know having met you in Paris last week how much this means to you and your family.”

Michael D Higgins also sent his well-wishes, writing on social media: “Congratulations to Rhys McClenaghan on his wonderful Olympic Gold medal in the pommel horse. A richly deserved achievement.”

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said she was “absolutely delighted” for the County Down man, saying it was “a performance for the ages. One worthy of achieving the big dream.”