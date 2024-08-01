Fascist instigators run out of Dundalk

Anti-Imperialist Action Ireland said it and members of other republican and anti-racist groups forced a number of “fascist agitators” off the streets of Dundalk as they were attempting to instigate conflict.

Counter-protests have been taking place in the County Louth town against incitement by known agitators and arsonists who are travelling the 26 County state in an attempt to ignite anti-immigrant violence.

Racists have been expoliting the extreme shortage of accommodation and inequality to focus anger at foreigners generally, with the aim of fomenting conflict for selfish political gain.

The County Louth town is also located near the line of partition through Ireland, where tensions are increased due to the unchecked trafficking of illegal immigrants into the North of Ireland from Britain.

Last week, a building reportedly housing asylum seekers in Dundalk was set upon by a racist gang.

One of those seen on video being pursued out of the town has been linked to disturbances in Coolock in Dublin, which endured days of rioting and arson last month as racist instigators openly exploited community concerns over plans to open a shelter for asylum seekers there.

“These agitators are not from the town and had parachuted into the area to stir division and hate,” said AIA Ireland.

“Dundalk is a proudly Republican town and we urge all the local community to reject fascist agitators. Our enemies are those in Leinster House and their fascist foot-soldiers.”

On Sunday July 28, popular local folk music group ‘The Mary Wallopers’ helped drowned out an anti-immigration rally with songs including a version of ‘Take It Down from the Mast’, a 1923 ballad. Adapting lyrics from the anti-Treaty protest song of that era they sang:

“So take it down from the mast, Irish traitors, It’s the flag we Republicans claim. It will never belong to you fascists, For you’ve brought on it nothing but shame.”

One member of the The Mary Wallopers, Charles Hendy, also held up a sign that referred to the town’s reputation as a border town.

“We earned our nickname ‘El Paso’ due to people fleeing British terror in the North,” he said.

“Let’s not allow a British fascist led movement tell us to fight refugee instead of the rich.”