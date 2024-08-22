The families of several victims of the British Army in Derry have said they will not engage with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The secretive and ironically-titled body was established under legislation intended to provide an umbrella cover-up for Britain’s war crimes in Ireland, the ‘NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act’.

While the British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn has said his government will scrap the legislation, he has indicated the ICRIR will be retained.

At a ‘Living with Injustice’ event at Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership during the Derry Féile, the families of victims and the human rights group, the Pat Finucane Centre (PFC), gave their views on the ICRIR.

The audience heard from John Kelly, brother of Michael Kelly who was shot dead on Bloody Sunday; Martin McGavigan, brother of schoolgirl Annette McGavigan, who was shot dead by a British soldier in 1971; and Fiona Gallagher, whose brother Jim Gallagher was killed by a British soldier in May 1976.

PFC’s Sara Duddy said it is not clear if new inquests will be granted, or if those inquests granted just before the Act became operational will go ahead.

Ms Duddy said there was also no clarity on whether the Police Ombudsman’s power to investigate PSNI wrongdoing would be reinstated.

She described the new British government’s decision to keep the ICRIR as ‘very worrying’.

“Families have been consistent vocal in their opposition to this body as it was established against their will and with human rights safeguards including the insurance of independence, stripped out of the legislation,” she said.

Annette McGavigan was 14 when she was shot dead in her St. Cecilia’s uniform.

Her brother Martin said: “Her death was so devastating for our family, especially my mother and father. Just before the May 1 deadline we found out that the soldier who shot her dead would not be prosecuted.

“It was awful. We waited in the PFC until after 4pm and then heard the news. My world collapsed. Almost immediately after, our solicitor rang to say that the Attorney General granted us a new inquest.

“We hoped if Labour won the election that this would go ahead, but now we are not sure. But we are clear that we will not engage with the ICRIR. There is so much uncertainty and it is awful.”

John Kelly added: “It doesn’t matter if it’s a Tory government or a Labour government, you can’t trust them to do what’s right. But you have to keep fighting and never give up.

“We didn’t think we would get this far, and our journey for justice isn’t over, but we will keep going and I urge other families to do the same.”

The family of Patsy Duffy, who was shot dead by undercover British soldiers in Derry in 1978, stated: “The inquest into our father’s death was stopped in February this year because the Ministry of Defence persuaded the Coroner that they couldn’t complete the discovery process before the May 1 deadline.

“We were then asked to send our case to the ICRIR. We don’t want the ICRIR. We don’t trust it and we won’t engage with it. No families do. They need to stop wasting time with it and just let us have our inquest,” they stated.

Ms Duddy said: “We would urge families not to engage with the ICRIR and voice your opposition.

“Talk to your elected representatives and raise awareness with the public about this issue. It’s also important that the Irish government does not appease the British government by accepting a half measure that won’t deliver for victims and survivors.”