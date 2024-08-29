Eastwood to resign as SDLP leader; Nesbitt set to lead UUP

Colum Eastwood is set to step down as leader of the SDLP later today (Thursday).

It was reported that the 41-year-old MP for Foyle (pictured, left) will announce his resignation at a press conference in his native Derry.

After nine years, his resignation comes just weeks after he retained his Westminster seat in what was overall a disappointing election for the party.

The SDLP’s second MP Claire Hanna, and the leader of the party at the Stormont Assembly, Matthew O’Toole, are both potential successors.

The Irish News reported Mr Eastwood had been considering standing down for some time.

“Colum has been planning the moment of his transition for a while and believes that now is the right time to give a new leader the time and space to establish themselves with no election on the horizon for three years,” it said.

“He is still going to play a very active role in political life, he will remain as the MP for Foyle, he’ll support the next leader and he’s planning to devote his political energy to building the case for a new Ireland, something that he is very passionate about and believes deserves more energy.”

He is expected to remain in the leader’s role until the SDLP conference in early October.

NESBITT RERUN?

It had already been a tumultuous week for the North’s politicos after Doug Beattie quit last week as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

The Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt (pictured, right) is now expected to return to the leadership of the UUP after he emerged as the sole candidate to replace him.

The former TV news anchorman previously led the party between 2012 and 2017. The deadline for nominations for the leadership role is on Friday.

Speaking following Mr Beattie’s resignation last week, Mr Nesbitt said he hadn’t given standing to become leader for a second time a “millisecond’s thought”.

The new leader’s first task will be to unify a party on the verge of collapse following Mr Beattie’s resignation, and a war of words over his “irreconcilable differences” with party officers over the future direction of the party.