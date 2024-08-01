Begrudging response to sporting triumph

Unionists and loyalists reacted with bitterness to the celebrations which followed Armagh’s triumph in the Gaelic games All-Ireland football final last weekend.

Thousands had celebrated across the county after Armagh lifted the Sam Maguire cup for only the second time in its history.

Lurgan ground to a halt on Sunday night as fans spilled onto the streets to celebrate.

In scenes reminiscent of 2002, some jubilant fans climbed onto buildings, including the PSNI station in the centre of the town, and decorated it with the county colours. Cavalcades of motorists blasted their horns to join in the celebrations.

“It was an absolutely momentous occasion across the county.,” said Sinn Féin representative John O’Dowd.

But unionists expressed only anger and suspicion, even at members of the PSNI. Politicians and journalists were livid after a video emerged which showed one marked police car briefly taking part in a cavalcade in Camlough, in south Armagh.

It had been a good-natured response by the PSNI to the celebrations in a town where policing has traditionally taken place down the barrel of a gun, and where the force remains linked to acts of collusion against nationalists.

But DUP leader Gavin Robinson later said that the “impartiality, integrity and professional standards” of the PSNI had been called into question. TUV leader and North Antrim MP Jim Allister claimed “independent policing” had “gone out the window” and demanded an investigation into what he called “a disgraceful display”.

Another TUV press release warned Armagh football fans to stay away from the predominately unionist town of Markethill.

A Free Presbyterian minister even hit out at the name of the Sam Maguire cup, claiming the west Cork Protestant, a former comrade of Irish freedom fighter Michael Collins, was an “IRA terrorist.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie joined in the bigotry by describing the Camlough scenes as “naive and reckless”.

“I have already engaged with the Chief Constable and I’m confident this will be addressed,” he declared.

Elsewhere, unionists burned out a van which had been showing a message of support for Armagh’s GAA team. Significant damage was carried out to the vehicle, parked on the main Armagh-Newry Road near to Mullabrack Gaelic sports club.

SDLP councillor Mr O’Hanlon said of the damage: “Disgusted and heartbroken.”

He added: “I think is safe to say it wasn’t disappointed Galway supports behind this vile act. Every single right thinking person will condemn this.”

He urged Armagh supporters to “rise above it, nothing will take the shine of a brilliant day in Dublin.”