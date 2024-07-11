Rampant loyalist racism in Antrim

Sinn Féin has called for “robust” action against a UVF paramilitary gang behind a campaign of racist and sectarian intimidation in Antrim Town.

South Antrim Assembly representative Declan Kearney said he was “increasingly alarmed” by the growing campaign of intimidation in Antrim Town during recent weeks.

In the latest in a series of racist and sectarian incidents, swastikas and symbols relating to neo-Nazi group Combat 18 were spray-painted on a wall at an under-construction shared housing development.

Graffiti relating to far-right political party National Front also appeared as have ‘locals only’ posters and sectarian graffiti.

The deliberate attempt to prevent families from moving into a neighbouring new social housing development was condemned by Mr Kearney.

“A small gang of paramilitary criminals is trying to control and coerce the greater Ballycraigy neighbourhood. They are attempting to increase fear and destroy the good community and multi-cultural relations which are now enjoyed in Antrim. We must collectively ensure they do not succeed,” he said.

He said loyalist flags were “festooned” in shared space and mixed communal areas, including the vicinity of a local church, shopping complex, and throughout the town centre.

“This action is a premeditated attempt to raise tensions and to intimidate.

“The current situation is absolutely unacceptable. Such destabilising, hate filled activity must not go unchallenged. This is Antrim in 2024, not Alabama in 1964. There is no place for racism, sectarianism, or paramilitary influence.”

Patrick Corrigan, of Amnesty International, said the sustained campaign of racist intimidation across Antrim was appalling.

“It seems clear that in Antrim, as in other places we have seen gangs of masked men carry out racist attacks on homes and community buildings, that there is illegal paramilitary involvement,” he said.

“It is outrageous that, in 2024, the threat of violence from armed and dangerous groups is determining who can live where in Northern Ireland, rather than the lawful authorities. The neo-Nazi graffiti throughout the town overnight is a further attempt to frighten and intimidate ordinary people.”

Eight families have moved out of their Antrim homes in the past week following a spate of racist attacks.

One couple and their two children, who lived in the area for more than a year, said they feared they would be killed after attacks on their home escalated in the last six weeks.

Miriam and Andrew say the intimidation began at the end of May when anti-immigrant posters were erected in the area.

From that time on, the targeting of their family’s home and property intensified.

On 6 June, a large black X was spray-painted on their living room window. On 26 June, a printed poster was taped to the window.

It read: “It is not racist to look after your own.” There was a loyalist flag printed below the message.

On 2 July, the windows of their car were smashed.

The couple said they have now moved out and will not be returning to the area.

“My family is not safe. My children are not safe. I am afraid to see my children walking outside. I don’t know what is the next step.

“What crime have you committed? I am working, paying taxes. After all that, they come to attack me in the night. What offence have I committed to deserve all this?”