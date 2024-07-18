Newry family tormented by PSNI

Saoradh have accused the PSNI of targeting a family in Newry, ransacking their home and carrying out a shocking and sinister raid two days later as they sat in their car.

The victims, whose young son is a member of Saoradh, found their home invaded earlier this week by the PSNI’s Tactical Support Group [TSG], who forced their way into the property and turned it upside down while seizing a number of belongings.

During the intrusion several household ornaments were also smashed.

“The activist targeted is part of Saoradh’s PR department and had his camera equipment, lenses and laptops seized along with IRPWA national draw tickets,” Saoradh said.

Minutes of Saoradh meetings were also taken as “evidence”.

“Disturbingly females in the household were recorded as they got dressed during the raid whilst they tried to question his younger sister who has autism.

“Just weeks ago those in perceived positions of power were shouting from the rooftops of a ‘new beginning’ and ‘changed times. However it’s clear that for Republicans nothing has changed.”

Saoradh also hit out at a “sinister” raid less than 48 hours later by a heavily armed and masked Crown Force unit in a Tesco car park in the town.

Two blacked out BMW SUV’s followed the family into the car park before they were forcefully stopped and removed from their car.

“Numerous armed operatives decamped from the SUV’s and surrounded the family’s car. The state gunmen involved refused to identify themselves which suggests more sinister elements are at play.

“In recent weeks and months there has been a notable upsurge in similar activity from sinister, undercover units linked to the British Army in the Newry and South Armagh area.

“The victims were then searched and had their mobile phones seized under the so-called ‘Terrorism Act’ in front of shocked onlookers and shoppers who verbally challenged the masked mercenaries.

“There is clearly an increase in activity by the servants of the Crown in Newry and South Armagh. We have received numerous reports in recent weeks about similar incidents.

“In regards to today’s incident we take this opportunity to commend the shoppers who challenged the Crown Forces.

“We also urge Republicans in Newry and South Armagh to remain vigilant as there is no doubt the forces of occupation will continue with their campaign of torment in the area.”