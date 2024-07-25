New graveyard would have Wolfe Tone ‘spinning’

Local authorities in County Kildare have been criticised for demeaning the memory of Wolfe Tone, widely regarded as the Father of Irish Republicanism, after a proposed new private cemetery began advertising burial plots on a price structure based on the proximity to the historic figure’s grave.

Aontú leader and Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín has now called for permission for the development of private facilities adjoining any of Ireland’s treasured historic monuments to stipulate that there is a strong demarcation between locations to ensure private developers cannot exploit the legacy of the existing site.

“As a general rule I find the blatant commercialisation of any of our historic monuments to be a bit crass and tasteless, but I do have to say that pricing burial plots based on their proximity to one of our greatest heroes is quite astounding”, said Deputy Tóibín.

“I am a realist and I understand the free market but Bodenstown is a sacred space, apart from being of huge historical significance, and I must say that I find that a massive billboard advertising ‘platinum’ ‘gold’ ‘premium’ and ‘standard’ plots to be unsavoury, and while they say ‘death is the great leveller’ it seems that not all deaths are indeed equal as these plots are priced from €5,000 ex VAT and going all the way up to over €12,000”.

“I am of the view that burial plots should, where possible, be provided by local authorities as private companies will be able to charge exorbitant prices . As it is, a plot in a cemetery run by Kildare County Council costs in and around €1,200 which is a far more realistic price”.

“A new cemetery is indeed to be welcomed at Bodenstown as it is much needed and the new allocation of car parking spaces is very necessary, but I do not believe the new cemetery should be owned and run by the local authority and not by a private company whose business it is to make a profit, and who is driven by commercial interest”.