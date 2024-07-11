New British govt urged to ‘get head out of the sand’

Celebrations across Ireland at the demise of the Tories in the Westminster general election have given way to concern at the incoming British government under Keir Starmer, the leader of the party he refers to as ‘Changed Labour’.

Under Starmer’s direction, the current British Labour Party is more unionist than it has been in decades.

Two years ago, he reinstated the DUP-style singing of ‘God Save the Queen’ at the party’s annual conference in 2022, and has insisted on splashing red, white and blue onto all of its party literature.

Within days of the election, the new PM was in Belfast, alongside his new Direct Ruler in Ireland, Hilary Benn, and his chief-of-staff Sue Gray, who was previously permanent secretary in Stormont’s Department of Finance.

Starmer has committed to repealing the Legacy Act, which is opposed by every political party and all the main victims’ groups in the north of Ireland, but has so far failed to back up that statement.

His refusal to move beyond the bare statement of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement on a referendum for Irish unity is unnerving nationalists and unionists alike.

Ahead of his visit last week, Starmer made a claim to have a mandate from the north of Ireland, which he described as one of “four nations” of the United Kingdom, although his party did not receive a single vote in the Six Counties.

“We clearly on Thursday got a mandate from all four nations,” Starmer said.

“For the first time in 20-plus years, we have a majority in England, in Scotland and in Wales.

“And that is a clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom.”

Following his meeting with Stormont political leaders, Starmer refused to be drawn into a discussion about Irish unity, emphasising he wanted to “reaffirm the importance of the principles of the Good Friday Agreement”.

His remarks came as Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald repeated her prediction that there would be a border poll by 2030, adding the issue of Irish reunification has “has never been more alive” following her party’s election results which saw it become the largest Irish party at Westminster.

Starmer said he was seeking an “immediate reset” of the relationship between the London government and the four devolved jurisdictions.

He also said his government would bring about an end to instability in relations between London and Dublin.

“I have already had discussions with the Taoiseach (Simon Harris) and others, again to make it clear the approach I will take to reset and make sure those relationships are collaborative, that they are respectful.

“Of course there are issues, including in relation to (legacy) litigation. But the most important thing is the way in which we will approach this.

“I treat the mandate that I was given in the General Election as a mandate for doing politics differently, a mandate for stability, much needed stability.

“I think one of the big problems of the last 14 years, but particularly the last six to eight years has been instability, a lot of chopping and changing.

“That all ends today. I have had very constructive discussions not only here in northern Ireland but with the Taoiseach earlier on.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said her party had a “very constructive, very friendly” meeting with the British Prime Minister.

Accompanied by the First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Ms McDonald said: “We have discussed with him all of the issues of concern and also the opportunities that now present themselves.

“Clearly the issues around the financial sustainability of the north, the financing of public services is a matter of concern for all of us.

“Issues around the legacy legislation. We very much welcome the commitment to repeal that.

“We also welcome the very firm assurances in respect of [sports venue] Casement Park and we expect to see progress on that matter in the near future.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that Starmer “understands” the Six Counties.

Speaking at Stormont, Mr Eastwood said: “I think lots of people have given a bit of a collective sigh of relief that we’ve seen the back of the Tory party from government here, 14 years of destroying our public services, 14 years of destroying the economy and family finances.

“This seems like a new dawn and we are very happy that the Labour Party have now taken over control of the British government.

“Keir Starmer is somebody who gets it, he understands this place, he has been here many times, he worked here and he knew the issues before we even raised them.”

Ms McDonald added that she used her meeting to urge Starmer not to “bury his head in the sand” on the question of Irish unity after the new Direct Ruler Hilary Benn said he believed the prospect of a vote on Irish unity is “off into the distance”.

Ms McDonald said last week’s election result reflected again that “all is changed here and changing”.

She said: “We have reiterated our view to the Prime Minister that it is foolhardy to bury your head in the sand on this question.

“We have reminded him that the provision for referendums is at the very heart of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Yes, we need to see progress on this, yes we need if people talk about conditions for a referendum, let’s have clarity on what is meant by that.

“This is a question that needs to be addressed by all of us.”

Asked if she was still aiming for a unity referendum to be held by 2030, the Sinn Féin president said: “Yes, yes it is.”

She added: “As we get into the detail of all of this with the British Government, as they set out their own thinking, I hope increasingly that they will amplify their points and offer more clarity as to what they mean when they say the condition is met, when it becomes apparent, well what makes this apparent? How does this become manifest to their way of thinking?

“We look forward to engaging with that, but what we can say without fear of contradiction is that the issue of reunification and referendums has never been more alive in Irish political discourse right across the island.”