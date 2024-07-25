More loyalist attacks and intimidation

An upstairs window was smashed by a petrol bomb and fire damage caused to a bedroom as part of a series of loyalist attacks on four homes in Larne, County Antrim.

On Sunday night, petrol bombs were thrown at two homes, with windows smashed and graffiti with the words “get out” appearing on another.

Both homes were damaged by fire and smoke in linked attacks thought to be motivated by both racism and sectarianism.

A third property in the town saw two windows smashed and graffiti sprayed at the front of a house where a family, including young children, were present at the time.

And a resident of a fourth property was assaulted by one of two loyalists who tried to enter his property with what he believed was a gun. He was then hit in the face by one of the men, sustaining a minor injury, before the men made off in different directions.

Earlier this month, families were forced to flee an estate in Antrim town after it came under attack, and three Asian women were assualted in east Belfast.

Loyalist paramilitary flags have also been erected at unoccupied and partially occupied housing estates.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte condemned the latest paramilitary intimidation near the Shore Road in north Belfast. Flags bearing the words ‘South East Antrim Brigade’ and ‘Simply the Best’ include images of two automatic rifles along with UDA and UFF crests have been erected there.

“Earlier this year I worked with council officials to have anti-immigrant graffiti removed from fencing around this development,” he said.

“This took place within 24 hours of being reported.

“That racist messaging and this illegal and unlawful erection of flags are nothing more than territory marking and attempts to frighten and intimidate potential occupants of this much needed social housing.”