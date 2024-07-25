A campaign for the redevelopment of a disused Gaelic sports venue in Belfast as a major multi-purpose sports stadium has received a boost after a captivating all-Ireland hurling final was broadcast on BBC and around the world last weekend.

The first ever live broadcast of the final, the highlight of the year in Gaelic sports, on mainstream British television brought a hugely positive response from newcomers to the sport. In a classic example of hurling, the world’s oldest and fastest field sport, Clare and Cork fought a scintillating contest which was won by Clare in the last minutes of extra time.

On social media, one user watching from Bangkok and cheering on Cork, commented that as an Ulster Presbyterian they “had never had a chance to play, but loved following Antrim Hurling. Hoping Casement Park in Belfast gets rebuilt soon!”

Another said: “I think they’ll actually need to expand Casement Park for all of the converted people from all communities witnessing such an incredible spectacle today with the All Ireland Hurling final. People from all corners appreciating real culture.”

As part of the BBC team for the All-Ireland final, film and television actor Jimmy Nesbitt told viewers people in north from his [Protestant] background. He expressed his sadness that had “missed out” on hurling, which he described as “the heartbeat of a nation”.

Mr Nesbitt, who is from County Antrim, said he had only seen his first senior hurling match a couple of years ago.

“I come from Broughshane from a slightly different background. It wasn’t part of my culture, but I just thought, What a sport, what a game.

“And it struck me that particularly people from my background in the North, have missed out on this, and I really hope now that everyone who is watching at home, and everyone who is watching across the water, really understands that this is the very heartbeat of a nation. It’s astonishing and it’s the heartbeat of everyone.”

Mr Nesbitt also noted how well the fans were mixed in together in the stadium, adding: “Everyone is integrated”.

The response has reinforced a drive to develop Casement Park in time to host the next UEFA European Football Championship in 2028, which is to be jointly hosted by Ireland and Britain.

The long-standing plan for a first-class stadium at Casement Park in west Belfast was an explicit commitment under the 2020 ‘New Decade, New Approach’ talks deal.

But for sectarian reasons disguised as financial concerns, unionists sought to block the project, and the previous British government failed to honour the deal.

Earlier this month, Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy said that the Tories had “walked off the pitch with a bag full of broken promises”.

“Hosting the 2028 Euros at Casement Park is an opportunity which should not be missed, and it beggars belief that the British government would jeopardise hosting this prestigious tournament and the major economic benefits that come with it.”

But in response to a question in the House of Commons by SDLP MP Claire Hanna, the new British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn expressed support for the stadium. He admitted sport could be “a force for unity” rather than a source of division.

Benn, who has previously expressed doubts the project can be completed by 2028, said that it was important that Casement Park gets built.

“That is why I said on my recent visit that one way or another that project needs to be completed,” he said.