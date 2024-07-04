Flash: Tories annihilated as British Labour win landslide - exit poll

Labour will win a landslide victory in the Westminster general election, defeating the Conservative Party that has been in power since 2010, according to a comprehensive exit poll by a group of British broadcasters.

Labour is predicted to win 410 seats, giving Keir Starmer (pictured) a majority of 170 seats, according to the poll by Ipsos for Sky News, the BBC and ITV News.

The Conservative Party under Rishi Sunak is expected to crash to 131 seats, the lowest in the party’s history.

The party’s final seat tally may have been hit by the far right Reform UK led by Nigel Farage, which is forecast to win 13 seats.

The centrist Liberal Dems have performed especially well in seats where they started second to the Conservatives, giving the party its best result in a hundred years.

No exit polling was carried out in the north of Ireland.

Counting is currently getting underway, with the first official election results due from England around midnight, with first results from the north of Ireland due in the early hours.

Here are the exit poll results in full:

Labour: 410Conservatives: 131Liberal Democrats: 61Reform UK: 13SNP: 10Plaid Cymru: 4Green Party: 2Other: 19