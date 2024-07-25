Ex-KKK man linked to Irish race tensions

A former senior member of the Ku Klux Klan and convicted neo-Nazi has been working with Irish far-right extremists in support of their anti-immigration activities, according to reports.

Frank L Silva, who also goes by Frank DeSilva, was a prominent figure in the US white supremacist movement of the 1980s. As well as being the leader of the Los Angeles chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and holding the rank of “grand dragon”, he was a founding member of “the Order”, a neo-Nazi group that carried out a string of violent crimes across the US.

Far-right groups in Britain and the US have been increasingly targeting Ireland with a white nationalist agenda, claiming to be ‘more Irish than the IRA’ in a bid to usurp support for their racist cause.

Self-styled Irish “patriots” have ironically been sharing extremist material supplied by British loyalists such as Jim Dowson, formerly of the Protestant Coalition, former National Front leader Nick Griffin, and Tommy Robinson, also formerly of the British National Party.

According to an Irish Times report, several US white supremacists are now “offering advice” to Irish activists on legal and media issues. In some cases, US-based activists have offered to help fund anti-immigrant activity in Ireland.

Silva, who has developed a peculiar interest in Irish affairs, has been joining online meetings of the new Irish far-right where he has provided advice on tactics derived from his own clashes with authorities.

“I’ve been there. And I knew how to handle myself,” the ex-KKK man told one prominent Irish extremist.

Last week, increasing racist violence in the 26 Counties culminated in three days of riots and arson attacks in Dublin, the worst race riots there since November, and there have been incidents elsewhere.

Disturbances have focussed on proposed new accommodation for refugees at the Crown Paint Factory in Coolock on Dublin’s north side.

Despite being in opposition, Sinn Féin and its leader, Mary Lou McDonald, have been the top target of the far-right groups. Ms McDonald was herself the target of a highly public death threat last week

Her party has been working to combat the lure of right-wing extremism in deprived city centre and rural areas. It has now unveiled a new policy on the issue of international protection to put community engagement to the fore.

Speaking at the launch of the new policy document this week - ‘A Fair System That Works’ - Ms McDonald has said that more refugees should be housed in better off areas, not deprived ones.

The party is calling for a local audit of resources to be carried out before new locations are chosen. This would examine criteria including medical lists and school places, proximity to transport and existing levels of disadvantage.

“Some areas have better access to services, to infrastructure, they are better off. It is our belief that it is a fairer ask that these centres be located in these communities,” Ms McDonald said.

The plan provoked a predictably hostile response from the establishment media, but she added: “We have to be sure that we have a system that’s based on decency and respect and that is humane and also has common sense hardwired into it.”

The Sinn Féin leader also called on people to reject those instigating the violence, and implored the coalition government to talk to the Coolock community.

She warned that a “dangerous element is stirring the pot.. we want Coolock to be a safe, calm place where people are listened to.”