Election brings long-awaited political pivot

A historic Westminster election has the potential to kill off the hated Conservative Party while confirming the decline of unionism in the north of Ireland.

Enraged British voters voting today are expected to end fourteen years of Conservative rule in London and hand a crushing and ignominious defeat to the party led by Rishi Sunak.

Some of Britain’s most infamous right-wing politicians are set to be ousted in what were once the safest Tory constituencies, joining those who stood down ahead of the poll.

The election of a new Labour government in Downing Street under a centre-right leader, Keir Starmer, is unlikely to deliver an immediate transformation in Britain’s approach to Ireland, but a generational ‘reset’ of London’s political direction in the north of Ireland is widely expected, including in Dublin.

Chris Heaton-Harris (pictured, left), who could become the last Tory Direct Ruler in the north of Ireland for a generation, launched his party’s doomed manifesto in County Down on Saturday. The party received 0.7% of the vote in the north at the last election.

Heaton-Harris, who quit politics last month, pointed to Brexit, the return of Stormont and his government’s Legacy Bill as the party’s ‘achievements’ in the north of Ireland – but all three face being upended by a new Labour administration.

A last cameo performance by the Tory minister was mirrored for unionism by the appearance at Newry Magistrates Court of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (pictured, right).

He heard that he will will face trial in September on 18 charges of rape and sexual abuse, with his wife accused of aiding and abetting him in the alleged crimes.

The ignominious end to his political career has undermined his party and his successor and current DUP leader, Gavin Robinson. Robinson is in an uphill battle to hold onto his seat in east Belfast from Alliance leader Naomi Long - his defeat could mean it will be the first time in history that Belfast won’t be represented in Westminster by any unionists.

Donaldson’s old Lagan Valley seat is one where the DUP is also being strongly challenged by Alliance and a defeat there could add to confirmation of unionism’s decline as a force in British politics.

Sinn Féin meanwhile could come out on top by just holding on to its current tally of seven Westminster seats. However, the party is under pressure in two constituencies, the famously marginal Fermanagh/South Tyrone and in North Belfast, where John Finucane made a dramatic breakthrough for the party last time out.

The party’s decision to replace the well-known Michelle Gildernew in Fermanagh/South Tyrone with Pat Cullen, the former general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, is a gamble that has become one of the biggest talking points of the election campaign – particularly Cullen’s links to the republican struggle, or lack of them.

Despite positive local election results, Cullen will face stiff competition from the Ulster Unionist Party’s Diana Armstrong, the single unionist candidate.

In Foyle, Sinn Fein’s is running Sandra Duffy in its latest bid to replace SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who regained the seat last time out after it was won by Sinn Féin’s Elisha McCallion in 2017. The party also has more distant hopes for a further ‘greening’ of the political map along the River Bann, and is hoping for close results in both East Derry and Upper Bann.

Irish unity has featured little in the election campaign, with both nationalist parties calling for steps towards a referendum on Irish unity, although Aontú created its own wave by calling for the introduction of checks on illegal immigrants crossing the Irish Sea.

Republican Sinn Féin, which is not contesting the Westminster election, lashed out at “jingoistic” campaign statements by Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie, among others.

“They are trying to hark back to Randolph Churchill’s call to arms, ‘Ulster will fight and Ulster will be right’” they said.

They also condemned what they viewed as the unambitious political agenda of the nationalist parties.

“Easter 1916 leader, Commandant-General James Connolly warned, don’t be ‘practical’ in politics. To be practical in that sense means that you have schooled yourself to think along the lines and in the grooves that those who rob you would desire you to think.”

Counting begins immediately after polls close at 10pm tonight, with exit polls in Britain due to be released at the time. First results are due to be announced shortly after midnight in England and early Friday morning for the north of Ireland.

The following are the candidates in each constituency in the north:

Belfast East

Séamas de Faoite - SDLP

Naomi Long - Alliance

Ryan North - Independent

Gavin Robinson - DUP

John Ross - TUV

Brian Smyth - Green Party

Ryan Warren - UUP

Belfast North

Phillip Brett - DUP

David Clarke - TUV

Fiona Ferguson - PBP

John Finucane - Sinn Féin

Nuala McAllister - Alliance

Mal O’Hara - Green Party

Carl Whyte - SDLP

Belfast South and Mid Down

Dan Boucher - TUV

Áine Groogan - Green Party

Claire Hanna - SDLP

Michael Henderson - UUP

Tracy Kelly - DUP

Kate Nicholl - Alliance

Belfast West

Gerry Carroll - PBP

Paul Doherty - SDLP

Gerard Herdman - Aontú

Ash Jones - Green Party

Tony Mallon - Independent

Paul Maskey - Sinn Féin

Ann McClure - TUV

Frank McCoubrey - DUP

Eóin Millar - Alliance

Ben Sharkey - UUP

East Antrim

Mark Bailey - Green Party

Danny Donnelly - Alliance

Margaret Anne McKillop - SDLP

Oliver McMullan - Sinn Féin

John Stewart - UUP

Matthew Warwick - TUV

Sammy Wilson - DUP

East Derry

Gemma Brolly - Aontú

Gregory Campbell - DUP

Cara Hunter - SDLP

Allister Kyle - TUV

Jen McCahon - Green Party

Kathleen McGurk - Sinn Féin

Glen Miller - UUP

Claire Scull - Conservative

Richard Stewart - Alliance

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Diana Armstrong - UUP

Paul Blake - SDLP

Gerry Cullen - CCLA

Pat Cullen - Sinn Féin

Carl Duffy - Aontú

Eddie Roofe - Alliance

Foyle

John Boyle - Aontú

Sandra Duffy - Sinn Féin

Colum Eastwood - SDLP

Rachel Ferguson - Alliance

Shaun Harkin - PBP

Anne McCloskey - Independent

Gary Middleton - DUP

Janice Montgomery - UUP

Lagan Valley

Jonathan Buckley - DUP

Robbie Butler - UUP

Patricia Denvir - Green Party

Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance

Simon Lee - SDLP

Lorna Smyth - TUV

Mid Ulster

Jay Basra - UUP

Keith Buchanan - DUP

Padraic Farrell - Alliance

Alixandra Halliday - Aontú

Denise Johnston - SDLP

John Kelly - Independent

Cathal Mallaghan - Sinn Féin

Glenn Moore - TUV

Newry and Armagh

Pete Byrne - SDLP

Dáire Hughes - Sinn Féin

Sam Nicholson - UUP

Keith Ratcliffe - TUV

Samantha Rayner - Conservative

Liam Reichenberg - Aontú

Gareth Wilson - DUP

Helena Young - Alliance

North Antrim

Jim Allister - TUV

Helen Maher - SDLP

Phillip McGuigan - Sinn Féin

Ráichéal Mhic Niocaill - Aontú

Jackson Minford - UUP

Tristan Morrow - Independent

Sian Mulholland - Alliance Ian Paisley - DUP

North Down

Chris Carter - Independent

Tim Collins - UUP

Alex Easton - Independent

Stephen Farry - Alliance

Barry McKee - Green Party

Deirdre Vaughan - SDLP

South Antrim

John Blair - Alliance

Paul Girvan - DUP

Declan Kearney - Sinn Féin

Mel Lucas - TUV

Roisin Lynch - SDLP

Siobhan McErlean - Aontú

Robin Swann - UUP

Lesley Veronica - Green Party

South Down

Diane Forsythe - DUP

Chris Hazzard - Sinn Féin

Rosemary McGlone - Aontú

Colin McGrath - SDLP

Andrew McMurray - Alliance

Michael O’Loan - UUP

Declan Walsh - Green Party

Jim Wells - TUV

Hannah Westropp - Conservative

Strangford

Alexandra Braidner - Green Party

Gareth Burns - Independent

Garreth Falls - Independent

Michelle Guy - Alliance

Barry Hetherington - Conservative

Ron McDowell - TUV

Will Polland - SDLP

Noel Sands - Sinn Féin

Jim Shannon - DUP

Richard Smart - UUP

Upper Bann

Kate Evans - UUP

Carla Lockhart - DUP

Catherine Nelson - Sinn Féin

Malachy Quinn - SDLP

Eóin Tennyson - Alliance

West Tyrone

Órfhlaith Begley - Sinn Féin

Matthew Bell - UUP

Tom Buchanan - DUP

Stephen Donnelly - Alliance

Leza Houston - Aontú

Stephen Lynch - Conservatives

Daniel McCrossan - SDLP

Stevan Patterson - TUV