Disorder in Derry as youths respond to PSNI

The PSNI have been accused of provoking trouble in the Creggan in Derry after a phalanx of armoured police vehicles were suddenly deployed into the area on Wednesday with predictable results.

A claim that an “elaborate hoax” was behind the incursion of six Landrovers was dismissed by residents of the strongly republican area.

Local children who were enjoying their summer holidays, were visibly goaded into a response, resulting in the RUC vehicles being hit with sticks and stones. As the situation deteriorated, paint, fireworks and two petrol bombs were also thrown.

Without commenting on the trouble, claims that young people are being “easily led” by Derry republicans were rejected as “double standards” by Saoradh.

In a statement on their website, they claimed that Foyle College in Derry, close to a Territorial Army Barracks in Derry’s Waterside, had hosted an annual summer camp hosted by 160th (Welsh) Brigade of the British Army, without any media or political criticism.

“The young people involved were shown British Army tactics on urban patrolling, weapons handling and military marching. These children, ranging from the ages of 12 and upwards, then paraded in full British military uniform, following British drill instructors barking orders,” they said.

“It’s evidently clear that if this was Republicans it would be seen as a recruitment event.

“This is the same British Army who slaughtered the Irish people, our friends, our families, on our streets, across this island. The same British Army who continue to occupy our country and use it as a training ground for imperialist wars thousands of miles away.

“Where are the ‘journalists’ of the Belfast Telegraph, the Sunday Life, and other newspapers?”