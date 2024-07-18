Bonfires fuel violence in Belfast

Two nights of rioting have taken place near the site of an ‘Eleventh Night’ bonfire in South Belfast which identified all Catholics as ‘targets’.

It included the message ‘ATAT’, meaning ‘All Taigs [Catholics] are Targets’, alongside a set of crosshairs. It also directed insults at local newspapers, adding “we’ll decide”.

The placard hung from the pyre was one of the most threatening of a night when bonfires, lit annually on the eve of the anniversary of the 17th century Battle of the Boyne, often see sectarianism and violence.

The bonfire in the Village area led to significant attacks on nationalists at the interface with the nationalist Broadway/St James area.

Over two nights this week, loyalists, mostly teenagers, have thrown petrol bombs, paint and bottles, at vehicles in the area.

A number of roads were closed during the disorder on Monday and Tuesday evening as masked men were seen hiding in the shadows to hand rocks and other missiles to young teens and children.

There had been reports of hand to hand fighting by teenagers in the area in recent weeks as tensions related to the anti-Catholic marching season mounted.

Local nationalist children visiting a roadside McDonalds have been attacked, as was a community farm in the nationalist St James area, where loyalists stole pallets for their bonfire. Some of the attacks also affected staff and visitors to a nearby hospital.

Sinn Fein MP for west Belfast Paul Maskey said the scenes of disorder in recent days were “deeply concerning and totally unacceptable”.

“This reckless activity is not representative of this city and is in stark contrast to the hugely positive work that is being done to continue the positive transformation of Belfast.

“I would appeal for calm in the area and urge young people not to get caught up in this type of activity which could have a really detrimental impact on their future and lead to a criminal record.”

Sectarians tensions have been high elsewhere in Belfast.

At a bonfire at the Highfield estate in the west of the city, posters of Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and the SDLP’s Carmel Hanna were among those symbolically burned alongside Irish and Palestinian flags.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood was directly threatened in a message that appeared on a bonfire in Newtownabbey, alongside an effigy hanging from a piece of wood.

A message referred to his oath-taking at the Westminster parliament in London during the week when he swore allegiance to the King under protest and added that his “true allegiance” was to the people of Derry and Ireland.

In response, Mr Eastwood said: “Nobody should be subjected to threats simply for seeking to represent their community.”

The North’s fire service said it had attended 37 bonfires as a result of emergency callouts. Houses and flats had to be doused in several areas, while video footage showed at least one bonfire builder setting himself on fire.

In east Belfast, racist attacks and threats followed a bonfire there.

A woman was hit in the face with a piece of cement in racially motivated attack near the Ravenhill Bonfire. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the woman was attacked by a group of youths throwing objects at her on the London Road.

The woman’s family were forced to leave their home due to racist abuse over a period of two nights.

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth said that much of the anti-social behaviour in the area “is linked to the bonfire site”.

“Many residents live in fear for months each year,” he said. “Political unionism needs to be much stronger in calling out racism and show leadership to young people.”