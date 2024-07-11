Bonfire madness returns for 2024

As sectarian images and effigies have been appearing on loyalist bonfires ahead of the ‘Eleventh Night’ sectarian festival, one prominent loyalist has claimed one bonfire carries an “artistic message”.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has defended the bonfire in Moygashel, County Tyrone as an act of ‘cultural expression’ with an ‘artistic message’.

The mock-up police car placed on top of a bonfire which features the faces of Sinn Féin’s Gerry Kelly and other secarian statements.

It was placed on top of the bonfire to be burned along with the pictures of the current and former elected representatives.

An Irish tricolour flag and a banner reading “Saoirse don Phalaistín”, meaning Freedom for Palestine, were also placed on the pyre, which had to be lit a day early as it was about to fall.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch as the unstable structure quickly toppled over into trees, but without injury.

The same bonfire made headlines last year after it had a boat placed on top protesting against the Brexit-linked ‘Irish Sea Border’, along with an Irish tricolour and a poster of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

It is one of hundreds of bonfires which are lit before ‘the Twelfth’, the biggest anti-Catholic marching day of the year.

Loyalist activist Bryson, writing on social media, said the image was the ‘same thing’ as Kneecap - the Irish language rap group who have risen to prominence in recent years, and who have used the image of a PSNI vehicle in their work.

“Was delighted to attend and speak at this bonfire last year, always a fabulous event with a topical artistic message,” Mr Bryson said. “It’s a bit like ‘Kneecap’, who the elite salivate over. Same thing.”

More sinister images have appeared on other bonfires, including the message KAT (Kill All Taigs [Catholics]).

One bonfire in Annadale in Belfast was prematurely liy by loyalists who claimed the “children’s bonfire” had been threatened for removal by Belfast City Council.

In a statement, Belfast City Council confirmed toxic material from the bonfire site in south Belfast was due to be removed and said this was in the “public interest”.

Other bonfires have been marked with UVF flags and sectarian graffiti, such as one close to the Broadway roundabout bordering south and west Belfast, continuing tensions with the nationalist St James’s area of the city.

Tyres and other toxic materials have been used for bonfires in County Antrim. including at Stoneyford Reservoir, a local beauty spot.

The site has seen the appearance of ‘UVF’ graffiti in recent weeks as well as junk piling up, which locals say is “spilling out on to the road”.

However, local authorities and the PSNI have declined to intervene at the site.

The largest bonfire at Craigyhill is evolving into a theme park, with the arrival of bouncy castles and a base-jumping performer who is expected to leap from the pyre as it is set alight tonight (Tuesday night).

In April, hundreds of used mattresses were delivered to the site, with organisers saying they were to be placed around the base of the structure for “safety reasons”.

Concerns have previously been raised around the safety and height of the bonfire and others in the area. In 2022, 37-year-old John Steele died after falling off a nearby pyre in Antiville during its construction.

Following the incident, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council came under pressure regarding bonfire management, but have yet again turned a blind eye to the giant hazard, which has received public funding.

Sinn Féin councillor James McKeown said questions remained.

“There are grave concerns at the actual safety of that bonfire and the height it is. It is close to properties and certainly is something that the council should be taking another look at,” he said.

“Certain standards have to be met; there are questions over what funding they are getting for it, or how much it is actually costing and how much it is costing the ratepayer.”