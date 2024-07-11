‘Batty’ objections to Gaelic school

Councillors in east Belfast have hit back at desperate objections submitted by unionist representatives over plans to establish an Irish language primary school in the area.

Bunscoil na Seolta, which is being set up by Irish language campaigner Linda Ervine, had temporary planning approval, granted for a site on Montgomery Road, passed by Belfast City Council’s planning committee just over a week ago.

The plans will see the new primary school housed temporarily at the site for up to five years. Bunscoil na Seolta is set to open in September after nursery school Naiscoil na Seolta opened in east Belfast in 2021.

The application received 11 votes in support, while five councillors, all DUP, opposed the plan.

The council received two objections, one from a resident and one from Stormont Assembly member Joanne Bunting of the DUP, and nine letters of support from the public.

The two objections raised concerns about loss of “employment land” and the possibility of endangered bats living near the site.

Ms Bunting added that the act of putting forward plans to establish an Irish language school within what she claimed as a loyalist area could be seen as provocative.

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite submitted a letter of support to the planning committee in relation to the application for Bunscoil na Seolta.

“It’s very clear that there are a huge number of schools in the area which are over-subscribed, and we have an increasing number of young families and kids in the area,” he said.

“I am completely dumbfounded that a political representative is going to stand in the way of a primary school and suggest that kids being educated is a threat or a danger to anybody.

“Those who are opposed to wee children getting educated — this is primary school kids [we’re talking about] here — they need to just catch themselves on.

“To me, there has been a clear attempt to make sure the school is in a place where it is open and accessible and not imposing itself on anybody. They have gone out of their way to make sure that’s the case.”