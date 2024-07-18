Anglo-Irish ‘reset’ must include action on Irish unity - report

An all-party parliamentary committee has called for preparations for a united Ireland to begin “immediately”, saying that every Irish government department should examine the implications of constitutional change.

In a report produced by the Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, Irish politicians have also called on Dublin to prepare and publish a Green Paper setting out a vision for a united Ireland.

The report, the first to be published by the committee, examines the current economic relationship between both sides of the border, and the potential of an all-island economy.

The report shows a major increase in cross-border trade, which has increased tenfold since the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998.

It came as a report for the Equality Commission showed that Catholics outnumber Protestants in employment in the Six Counties for the first time, confirming the ongoing demographic change which is driving support for Irish reunification.

Successive British governments, however, have refused to act on the pressure for Irish unity both inside and outside the occupied Six County area.

Last week, the new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer claimed Britain would be an “honest broker” in delivering a referendum on unity, after previously rowing backed from holding a ‘border poll’ as set out by the 1998 peace deal.

Republicans pointed out that Britain has a poor record for honesty and has routinely breached the Good Friday Agreement.

And there were no reports of discussions on the issue as the 26 County Taoiseach Simon Harris met Starmer at Chequers on Wednesday (pictured).

Neverthless, the Oireachtas group of TDs and Senators recommended that preparations for a united Ireland should begin “immediately”. It called for a new parliamentary committee be set up and resourced and dedicated to the preparations for a united Ireland.

Chair of the group, Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd, said that he hopes the change in the British government will be a “reset” of relationships with Britain.

“When we started all this there was a government in the United Kingdom which has now changed,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“As that change occurs, I think we are on a reset of the relationship between Britain and Ireland, which hopefully will have influence and will be important for us into the future.”

Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway-Walsh welcomed the all party consensus on planning for Irish unity.

“Across Ireland, there is a growing, positive and inclusive conversation taking place about the benefits that Irish unity would bring to all communities. Planning for constitutional change is the sensible thing to do. Government should do so without delay,” she said.

“We must act on implementing the report’s recommendations which include a call on Government to prepare and publish a Green Paper ‘setting out a vision for a united Ireland’.

“The recommendation that there should be consultation with all political parties, North and South, is critical and work on this should begin now.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD sad that all Westminster MPs elected in Ireland should be afforded the opportunity to avail of speaking rights in the Dublin parliament.

“The recent Westminster election has seen Sinn Féin, once again, emerge as the largest party north of the border,” she said.

“Sinn Féin is determined to build a constructive relationship with the new British government, and we have already met with the new British Prime Minister and the new Secretary of State.

“We will make our mark and make strong contributions to the political conversation internationally. Not least on the issue of Palestine and the ongoing Israeli slaughter there.

“After fourteen years of Tory rule, during which the Good Friday Agreement was undermined consistently and during which cooperation with the government here in Dublin was eroded, we look to a reset in relations with the Irish government and the northern Executive, where First Minister Michelle O’Neill will play her part in ensuring that relationships – north/south and east/west – are what they should be.

“They will continue to play a positive, constructive role in the work of the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement; a Committee that has provided an important vehicle for all-island political matters to be considered.

“In the coming years we must go further – ensuring that all northern MPs can participate in Oireachtas debates.

“As we move closer to the unification of our country the voice of citizens in the north cannot be lost, and so as to ensure that the development of all-Ireland policies and all-Ireland approaches to the issues we face becomes the norm.”