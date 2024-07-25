Anger as Netanyahu is feted in US

An international wave of anger and revulsion at the reception accorded in the US to indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanhayu has included Ireland, where fresh protests are being organised against the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Almost 40,000 Palestinians have been killed under Netanhayu’s direction since October in a campaign of slaughter he told the US Congress he intends to continue with its help.

The International Criminal Court is seeking his arrest for war crimes, but the Israeli prime minister received standing ovations in his speech to the US Congress on Wednesday, despite a partial boycott by US lawmakers. Outside, thousands of protesters were being sprayed and assaulted by Capitol police.

Inside, empty seats were filled with supporters of Israel, leading to incongruous scenes as Netanyahu received waves of standing ovations while he disturbingly vowed to “finish the job” against the Palestinian people.

He also called for more support from the “forces of civilisation” against Muslim nations he described as the “axis of terror”.

“For the forces of civilisation to triumph, America and Israel must stand together,” Mr Netanyahu said. “When we stand together, something very simple happens: we win, they lose.”

Over the past year, Israel has been taking advantage of a political crisis in the US over the ailing Joe Biden, who has finally quit the Presidential race amid concern over his infirmity.

Netanyahu, in his speech to Congress, shamefully described Biden as a “proud Irish-American Zionist” and thanked him for his administration’s support for Israel’s destruction of Gaza.

However, protests have been taking place in Ireland on an almost daily basis against his campaign that has resulted in the killing of more than 38,000 Palestinians, including thousands of woman and children, in the region since last October.

A series of events being held next week have been organised by ‘Gaels Against Genocide’, a campaign group set up by members of Gaelic sports clubs, to mark the 300-day milestone since the start of the atrocities.

‘Gaels Against Genocide’ spokesman Michael Doherty urged people to show solidarity with Palestine.

“With almost 40,000 killed, including over 16,000 children, and over 90,000 injured by Israeli armed forces, it is important for people of all ages and abilities across the 32 counties to continue to show the besieged people of Gaza that they care and will continue to demand an immediate permanent ceasefire, an end to the occupation and the provision of adequate humanitarian aid immediately,” he said.

Mr Doherty said he expects to see support for the Palestinian people to be on show at next weekend’s All-Ireland football final between Armagh and Galway.

“It was heartening to see so many Armagh supporters displaying Palestinian flags at Saturdays All Ireland semi-final and no doubt they will replicate this in the final which will be watched by millions across the globe,” he said.

There has also been strong opposition in Ireland to the re-election last week of a key Israel supporter, Ursula von der Leyen, as the President of European Commission, with Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan delivering a stinging rejection of her leadership.

“Why is it that Human Rights are applicable in some conflicts, but not others? Why are the lives of Palestinians not worthy of the same Human Rights, the same International law, the same humanity?,” she asked in a speech at the European Parliament.

“We are witnessing the most documented genocide in history, and still there are no consequences for Israel.”

Sinn Féin has also welcomed a landmark ruling of the International Court of Justice which has confirmed the illegality of Israel’s 57-year occupation of Palestinian territories.

It was the first time that the court had delivered an opinion of Israel’s brutal colonisation of Palestine over the past 60 uyers. The court was damning in its judgement of Israel’s policies and practices towards the Palestinian people in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as well as Gaza.

Sinn Féin Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said the occupation had been “sustained by apartheid, annexation, ethnic cleansing, the daily trampling of Palestinian human rights and the denial of Palestinian freedom.

“The ICJ landmark ruling intensifies the legal and moral responsibility of the international community to help bring the occupation to an end. Arming and providing political cover for Israel, as it commits war crimes, flies in the face of that objective.

“This judgement comes against the horrific backdrop of Israel’s continuing slaughter and decimation of Palestinian life in Gaza. A massacre of men, women and children, broadcast to the world in real time, every day since last October.

“It’s clear that Israel must be forced by the international community to end the slaughter and return to the table of dialogue and peace.

“This must mean an end to Israel’s impunity and for sanctions that increase pressure for an immediate and full ceasefire.”