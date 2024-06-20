Warnings over parade tensions

A provocative sectarian parade by the anti-Catholic Orange Order could once again take place through nationalist areas of north Belfast after loyalists applied for the parade.

Talks to maintain the 2016 deal broke down last week, with a march past Ardoyne shops, which has brought violence to the area in the past, now being sought once again on the evening of 12 July.

Protests by two nationalist residents’ groups are being planned in response. The Parades Commission, which is empowered to decide the routes of parades, will rule on the matter in two weeks’ time.

Sinn Féin north Belfast representative Gerry Kelly said it was “deeply concerning” that a parade has been applied for.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with residents in their opposition to this parade which contravenes the 2016 agreement,” he added.

The 2016 deal was struck between a number of Orange lodges and Cara (Crumlin Ardoyne Residents Association), a Sinn Féin-supported residents’ group. It defused what had become one of the North’s most combustible parading standoffs of recent years.

It allowed morning parades to take place when the area is relatively quiet. In return, the lodges agreed to a “voluntary moratorium” on applying for the highly contentious evening return parades.

Now the Orange Order has claimed the 2016 deal has broken down.

Increased tensions in north Belfast have been blamed for sectarian clashes by youths this week at an interface area near where loyalists are building a march-related bonfire.

In a statement, Spencer Beattie, Belfast County Grand Master, said the discussions had been undermined by Cara, who had “weaponised the dialogue process”, without explanation.

Cara indicted it would now apply for a protest and will be meeting with the Parades Commission.

“The people of the area have had peace and normality in their lives since 2016 and want that to continue into the future,” a statement said.

“The loyal orders still have five morning parades which we agreed not to protest about. In line with the agreement we will be adhering to our part in that agreement.”

Another, more activist residents group, Greater Ardoyne Residents’ Collective (GARC), has warned that if the parade is given the green light by the Parades Commission it will hold a counter march.

A spokesman for the collective said: “It’s GARC’s position that it was our counter marches in 2011 and 2012 that brought the Parades Commission to the decision they took in 2013 and that has led to over 10 years of no evening marches by the loyal orders.”

“But if there’s a return to applications, and if any such application by the Orange Order regarding the parade being granted, then residents will return to the previous strategy, which will be large counter marches at exactly the same time on exactly the same part of the route the loyal orders take through Ardoyne.”

GARC also claimed the application has more to do with the leadership of the loyalist paramilitary UVF “wanting to assert its authority at a time when they are facing internal challenges”.

“In order to make our position crystal clear to the Parades Commission we say this - any attempt to grant the Orange Order and their drunken, drugged up followers permission to march through Ardoyne on the evening of the 12th July will be resisted by this community as it sees fit.”

ANFIELD

Meanwhile, a march through the grounds of Liverpool Football Club while playing sectarian music was done for the sole reason “to put it to the Catholics of Liverpool”, it has been admitted.

Social media footage emerged showing the Glendermott Valley Flute Band playing the highly provocative ‘Billy Boys’ while parading through the gates of the famous football ground last week (pictured.

The loyalist flute band, from the Tullyally area in Derry, marched through the gates of Anfield while playing an instrumental version of ‘The Billy Boys’, a song which contains the lyrics “up to our knees in Fenian blood”.

The club have confirmed that no permission was sought for the march and that the club continues to look into the matter.

One member of the flute band, who wished to remain anonymous, described the incident as “an absolute disgrace”.

The sectarian performances of the band and its supporters during the Protestant marching season have long been a regular feature in Derry.

The band member admitted: “You don’t walk into somebody’s living room if you’re not invited or don’t ask. I know it’s a public area, but Anfield is like the colosseum in Rome, that’s what it felt like to me.

“It was done for one reason and one reason only and that was to put it to the Catholics of Liverpool.”

Saoradh said the incident showed the “hatred” the loyalist marching bands have towards others “solely based on religion”.

“This hatred has also spread amongst themselves, as the individual who spoke out has now come under threat,” they said.

The party warned Catholics and nationalists to be “mindful” of a potential upsurge in attacks ahead of the height of the loyalist marching season.