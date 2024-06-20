Saoradh figure subjected to cross-border harassment
Saoradh figure subjected to cross-border harassment

thomasahemellon.jpg

State forces from both parts of Ireland have been accused of combining to harass a prominent Derry republican who was part of a prisoner support group involved in talks at Portlaoise jail.

Tomás Ashe Mellon was part of a delegation from the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association who travelled to Portlaoise but ended up being detained by the PSNI and subjected to two days interrogation before being released.

The meeting had been called to discuss the conditions in the prison with republican prisoners and Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Ó Cuív TD, and had followed on from previous similar meetings.

Mr Mellon supposedly gave a positive reading on the ‘explosive substance scanner’ at the jail. The staff then declined to give Mr Mellon a body search, and the meeting with the prisoners was then unable to proceed.

Upon leaving, the IRPWA representatives met Eamon Ó Cuív and during the course of the brief meeting the delegation complained about the visit being stopped, and raised the issue of the planned visit being sabotaged for political reasons.

The IRPWA expressed concern that the jail had passed information to be used against Mr Mellon, possibly in future bail applications or his attempts to travel to the 26 Counties, for which he is forced to apply for permission each time.

They asked: “The very serious questions needing asked here are; Who passed on the information of the scanner issue to the Crown Forces? Were the Gardaí informed? The answer to these questions have very serious and far reaching consequences.”

They said the incident “only goes to further prove” their assertion that the 26 County State and British Crown Forces have long been collaborating to attempt to criminalise Republicans.

“Tomás Ashe has been arrested a number of times over the last few months using numerous excuses only to be subsequently released without charge.

“Yesterday is clearly the latest in this long line of excuses to harass and attempt to criminalise him for his political beliefs.”

Urgent Appeal

Despite increasing support for Irish freedom and unity, we need your help to overcome British and unionist intransigence. We can end the denial of our rights in relation to Brexit, the Irish language, a border poll and legacy issues, with your support.

Please support IRN now to help us continue reporting and campaigning for our national rights. Even one pound a month can make a big difference for us.

Your contribution can be made with a credit or debit card by clicking below. A continuing monthly donation of £2 or more will give you full access to this site. Thank you. Go raibh míle maith agat.

© 2024 Irish Republican News