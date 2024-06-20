Saoradh figure subjected to cross-border harassment

State forces from both parts of Ireland have been accused of combining to harass a prominent Derry republican who was part of a prisoner support group involved in talks at Portlaoise jail.

Tomás Ashe Mellon was part of a delegation from the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association who travelled to Portlaoise but ended up being detained by the PSNI and subjected to two days interrogation before being released.

The meeting had been called to discuss the conditions in the prison with republican prisoners and Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Ó Cuív TD, and had followed on from previous similar meetings.

Mr Mellon supposedly gave a positive reading on the ‘explosive substance scanner’ at the jail. The staff then declined to give Mr Mellon a body search, and the meeting with the prisoners was then unable to proceed.

Upon leaving, the IRPWA representatives met Eamon Ó Cuív and during the course of the brief meeting the delegation complained about the visit being stopped, and raised the issue of the planned visit being sabotaged for political reasons.

The IRPWA expressed concern that the jail had passed information to be used against Mr Mellon, possibly in future bail applications or his attempts to travel to the 26 Counties, for which he is forced to apply for permission each time.

They asked: “The very serious questions needing asked here are; Who passed on the information of the scanner issue to the Crown Forces? Were the Gardaí informed? The answer to these questions have very serious and far reaching consequences.”

They said the incident “only goes to further prove” their assertion that the 26 County State and British Crown Forces have long been collaborating to attempt to criminalise Republicans.

“Tomás Ashe has been arrested a number of times over the last few months using numerous excuses only to be subsequently released without charge.

“Yesterday is clearly the latest in this long line of excuses to harass and attempt to criminalise him for his political beliefs.”