UDA brutality on display

Unionist paramilitaries have been blamed for a horrific attack in Bushmills, County Antrim, during which a man was nailed to a fence.

The man in his 20s was discovered with a nail through each hand, and had to be transferred to hospital still attached to parts of the fence.

Two vans, one belonging to the injured man, were also set ablaze.

The incident took place in a unionist residential area, but it was also a busy bank holiday weekend in the touristic town, home of the whiskey distiller of the same name.

At a nearby caravan site, families camping for the holiday witnessed the incident. About 20 people in mobile homes and camper vans were woken up by screams and banging in the early hours.

One nurse, who was camping with her family, gave first aid to the victim until the emergency services arrived.

The North Antrim UDA has been linked to the attack, which has been blamed on a dispute over the proceeds of crime. The group had previously issued threats against individuals painted on walls in the area.

Alliance Assembly member Sian Mulholland said it was an “especially appalling” incident.

“The nature of this attack was especially appalling and has left the victim with potentially life-altering injuries,” she said.

“It is not acceptable under any circumstances to brutally assault someone in this manner and I hope the man makes a full recovery. There is no place for this violence in Bushmills, North Antrim or anywhere else in Northern Ireland.”

The attack came after another masked UDA gang were allowed to put on a “show of strength” inside a council-run crematorium.

Three masked men were pictured standing in front of a coffin, their faces masked, wearing paramilitary uniform, at a facility operated by Belfast City Council.

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin said he was “shocked” at the display and said he had contacted council officials and the PSNI over the incident.