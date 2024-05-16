Tyrone man feared he would be shot over IRA claim

A Saoradh member from Tyrone working in England has described how the taxi he was travelling in was rammed by masked police British and he was then forcibly dragged from the vehicle at gunpoint before being bundled into a van.

The incident took place on Thursday April 25th in relation to a claim of New IRA activity in England.

The man said over fifty armed British police arrived at his living accommodation in Bristol, in the southwest of England. They sealed it off, set up tents in the gardens and proceeded to systematically search the home.

He was then held incommunicado with no legal contact for over 24 hours before being charged with conspiracy and released on strict bail conditions, with instructions to return in July.

He was questioned about three alleged New IRA bombs for which coded warnings were said to have been issued to various organisations. He says he has no knowledge of the claims and does not understand why the police responded as they did.

“It was a shock initially when the taxi I was travelling in was stopped,” he said.

“I was cable tied and dragged out of the car. I received a few minor injuries, but overall when the car was rammed and I seen masked men pointing rifles at me, I thought of Diarmuid O’Neill.”

Diarmuid O’Neill was an IRA Volunteer who was shot dead by special armed police while trying to surrender in London in 1996.

He has now lost his job, has to sign bail twice a week in England, and give notification if he plans to travel home.

“The actions of British forces demonstrate how Irish people have been, and continue to be, treated while working and living in England,” said Saoradh representative Paddy Gallagher

But he said it was clear that British police had “received information relating to IRA activity” in England.

“Saoradh call on those organisations, media or otherwise, to clarify if they received coded warnings from the IRA.”