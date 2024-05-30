Prisoner’s family victimised by Maghaberry regime

The partner of a republican prisoner has described the harassment endured by her family during a recent visit to a British-run prison in the north of Ireland.

She described her treatment at the hands of her partner’s jailers after she brought her family of three young children, Niall Óg, Ciara and Caelan, who has autism, to see him during a regular visit to Maghaberry jail.

Despite the fact they claim to offer “child centred visits” with allowances for autistic children, she described how they insisted on patting down both herself and Caelan, which sent him into a “meltdown” and resulted in him hurting himself.

“Other visitors had to step in to help me as l was overwhelmed and really upset whilst struggling with my children”, she said.

She was refused help with her daughter who was seeking to use the bathroom, and who after a long delay ended up wetting herself. The family were then threatened with having the visit cancelled and she was forced to put all three children through the sniffer dogs and search process again – while her partner was left alone with seven or eight prison warders.

“I asked why they have signs up saying they cater to children with autism when they haven’t done this whole time with Caelan. He was only caused stress,” she said.

“When Niall then asked was the governor on his way over four screws crowded around him in front of the children. When he asked them to turn on their cameras for his own safety he was told ‘No, we won’t be doing it on your command’ and walked away sniggering.”

Her daughter was left too scared to continue the visit while her son was also struggling.

“I can’t even explain in words how horrible it was. Me and my children have never experienced anything like it,” she said.

The Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association condemned the “MI5-controlled” Maghaberry regime and said it would continue to advocate for the rights of republican prisoners and their families.