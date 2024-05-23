Ireland backs freedom and statehood for Palestine

Ireland is leading the cause of peace in Palestine by becoming one of the first European nations to recognise the state in the face of the Israeli genocide.

On a historic day on Wednesday, the Dublin government responded to long-standing calls for it to recognise the State of Palestine, just as Ireland first sought recognition in 1919.

Referencing the foundation of the Irish Republic, Taoiseach Simon Harris said “from our own history we know what it means, recognition is an act of powerful political and symbolic value”.

He said that the decision was taken “to offer hope and encouragement to the people of Palestine at one of their darkest hours”.

Ireland was joined by Norway, and will soon by joined by Spain and others, as part of an international movement intended to oppose Israel’s bloody annexation of Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

It comes as the International Criminal Court called for the arrest of the two figures most identified with the annihilation of the Gaza Strip, the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

However, there has been no let up in the brutal Israeli bombing campaign which has now claimed over 35,000 lives in Gaza and in the increasingly brutal atrocities in the West Bank.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the recognition, saying the decision will enshrine “the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination” and support efforts to bring about a two-state solution with Israel.

The Palestinian ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, thanked the Dublin government for its formal recognition of the state of Palestine. She told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland her reaction to the announcement was “positive and emotional”.

“I think it’s the time, it’s not just symbolic; it’s a recognition of our rights, of 13 million people, of Palestinian people to self-determination, and to live in peace and security in a sovereign state. That acknowledgment of recognition is highly welcomed by the Palestinian leadership. And, of course by all the Palestinians.

“What’s going on in Gaza at the minute and in the West Bank needs the international community to take action. This action, the recognition of the rights of the Palestinians ... gives hope to the Palestinians, that they are seen, they are heard. They are not alone, and the international community believes in their rights, to live in peace and security in their sovereign state.”

Dr Abdalmajid said Ireland had led the way and had worked hard with other countries at UN level and within the EU – which had resulted in the recognition, “something very good, very strong”.

The United States could not ignore the international community and if it was to use its veto again at the UN Security Council it would be seen as opposing the international community, she said.

“We are 13 million, we deserve this right, our right to self-determination, our aspiration for freedom. This will come, the Palestinian people deserve this.”

Neither the Palestinians nor the Israelis deserved to live in war forever, she added. “We deserve to live in peace and security. And the Israeli children, the Palestinian children deserve to live in peace and security for their life. We deserve this. And the international community must help us to achieve this.”

All of the political parties in the Dublin parliament welcomed the move. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the recognition of Palestinian Statehood by Ireland was an important step for its people.

“It is now almost a decade since the Dáil unanimously supported a Sinn Féin motion to recognise the state of Palestine in December 2014. It is regrettable that it has taken the government so long to formally enact this motion,” she said.

“I want to commend all of those who have campaigned for this over many decades.

“Ireland is a small nation but we punch above our weight when it comes to influence at both European level and with the United States. We have a role to play in acting decisively and using every avenue available to bring about a ceasefire, and to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its war crimes.

“The recognition of Palestinian Statehood by Ireland must be the first step in the government playing a leading international role in assisting the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State.

“The government must follow today’s announcement by utilising every tool at their disposal to hold Israel to account and to demand full adherence to international law.”

However, Israel reacted angrilty to he move, accusing Ireland of “supporting terrorism” acting as a “pawn in the hands of Iran and Hamas”.

It recalled its Ambassador Dana Erlich as a protest, a move greeted only with further celebrations by pro-Palestinian campaigners who have long sought the expulsion of the Ambassador. Last week, Erlich further infuriated Irish public opinion by attending an event to mark the Great Hunger at a time when her state is openly using hunger and starvation as weapons in the destruction of the Palestinian people.

For Tánaiste Micheal Martin, it has been a complete u-turn since October when he brought shame to Ireland by participating in an Israeli propaganda stunt.

But he said the recognition of Palestine should not be misrepresented as a hostile act towards Israel, and that his government “recognises equally the right of Israel and Palestine to exist”.

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy said Ireland’s recognition of Palestinian statehood is a “historic step” but also called for sanctions to support peace efforts.

MEP Clare Daly has said in a statement that Ireland “should have recognised Palestine as a state decades ago”.

“While welcome, taking this step now is yet another symbolic gesture from the Government, when what Palestinians need is tangible action, such as an arms embargo, denial of passage through Shannon Airport to US military aircraft aiding the genocide and suspension of the trade relationship with Israel.

“Ireland’s exports of dual-use goods to Israel increased sevenfold in 2023, to more than €70 million. Ireland remains complicit in funding and arming the regime destroying Palestinians,” Ms Daly said.

“If the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste want to help the people of Gaza, they should begin by ending complicity in what is happening to them,” she said.