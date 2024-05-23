Harassment and intimidation by MI5

A Belfast Republican has said he has been subjected to an approach by British military intelligence which was facilitated by the PSNI police.

Saoradh said the Republican, who is not a member of the party, was subjected to a heavy handed raid on his family home at the beginning of the week. He was subsequently pulled over for a stop-and-search by uniformed police, who then disappeared before the man was approached by two plain-clothed MI5 operatives.

The two men questioned the Republican about his friend, a former Republican Prisoner.

The Republican told them he wasn’t interested in what they had to say, before the two British spies “threw an envelope containing money and a contact number into his car”.

Saoradh said the money has since been donated to a Belfast based charity.

The party reported another incident which took place in Croatia where another Belfast Republican was on holiday. The man, who is also friends with the former prisoner, was approached by two MI5 agents who attempted to gather information on former prisoners from Belfast.

“Again, in this instance, the MI5 agents were told in no uncertain terms where to go,” Saoradh said.

“It has now become common practice that countries throughout Europe facilitate foreign agents from Britain to approach and intimidate Republicans.

“Following this latest approach, Saoradh would again like to reiterate our support for anyone coming forward with such information.

“We encourage anyone who faces this type of harassment and intimidation at the hands of British Military Intelligence to contact your local Saoradh representative and a solicitor immediately.”