GAA club attacked again

A hoax bomb alert at the home of an east Belfast Gaelic sports club has been widely condemned across the political spectrum. It is the latest in a series of sectarian attacks and incidents by loyalists targeting the club since it was founded four years ago.

In August last year, the club’s nets were set on fire and destroyed. Hoax bomb alerts in September and May 2023 forced officials to close the pitches for a period.

Local SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite condemned the alert, calling it a “disgraceful attack on the community”.

“Make no mistake about it, this is a sinister attempt to intimidate one of the most diverse GAA clubs on our island and it’s an attack of the entire community in east Belfast who want to live in peace with their neighbours.

“It will not work and those behind it will not win. I know that this will only increase support for East Belfast GAA who continue to go from strength to strength.

“I would urge people in the area to follow the instructions of police who are working to make the fields secure as quickly as possible.”

Sinn Féin councillor Pádraig Donnelly also condemned the “attempt to intimidate young people” which he described as “deeply concerning”.

“This is the latest in a number of despicable attempts to intimidate children and adults playing sport on these pitches and to stop the growth of Gaelic games in this area,” he said.

“All political representatives and sporting organisations must stand together and make it clear there is no place for intimidation or attacks on anyone playing sport.”

Meanwhile, loyalists were blamed for racist attacks which have forced a Belfast man to move.

Takura Makoni, who has lived in the north of Ireland for more than 20 years, had his home was daubed with racist graffiti and has now been forced to flee Finaghy in South Belfast, where he has lived for the past five years.

Anti-immigrant signs were put up in the area where he lived before his home was sprayed with hate-motivated graffiti. The signs read: “We have had enough of undesirables and immigrants being placed into our community” appeared in March.

Mr Makoni, who works with an African and Caribbean support organisation, told BBC Radio that he had been persuaded “to find somewhere else to stay”.

It comes after two men were attacked in the same area of the city in a racially-motivated knife attack. One of the victims sustained an injury to his arm whilst putting his arms up to protect himself from the attack by three men who were shouting racist abuse.