Details of 1921 Derry prison break unearthed

A recently unearthed document provides a valuable insight into Derry’s history. By Seamus McKinney (for the Irish News)

Details of a failed IRA escape attempt from Derry Gaol and the killing by suffocation of two special constables in 1921 have been found in a newly discovered document.

From December 1921, it was found among papers which came into the possession of history enthusiast and collector, Frankie McMenamin.

Details of the “fatal attempt to escape from Derry gaol” were listed in a report monitoring the truce between the IRA and crown forces following the end of the Irish War of Independence July 11, 1921.

Monitoring committees were established throughout Ireland to oversee the truce between the end of the war and the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

Mr McMenamin said the document was particularly interesting as it provided details of the use of Derry Gaol at Bishop Street Without.

Opened in its initial format in 1620, the jail continued in use until 1953. The prison was used to house many famous names, including, briefly, Wolfe Tone and Eamon de Valera. It was also the scene of numerous executions as well as successful jailbreaks.

On the morning of December 2 1921, approximately 12 political prisoners attempted to escape by scaling the outer wall.

However, the alarm was raised and the escape bid was stopped when the prisoners were overpowered. After the men were returned to their cells, prison guards made the gruesome discovery that two special constables – possibly B Specials – had been killed by suffocation.

The report recorded: “It was then discovered that two members of the constabulary on duty in the prison were found dead in a prison corridor. One had been handcuffed and the other bound with ropes. The circumstances pointed to death by suffocation.”

The newly established Dáil Éireann government took a dim view of the escape bid as a breach of the truce.

“In a communique issued on Friday night, 2nd instant, the publicity department of Dáil Éireann stated that the occurrence was being enquired into by the liaison officer. A general instruction, it stated, was issued to the IRA that attempts to rescue prisoners constituted a breach of the truce as well as a breach of discipline and if this had been infringed severe disciplinary action would be taken,” the report stated.