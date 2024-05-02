Black flag vigil for 1981 Hunger Strikers

Éirígí has announced details of a vigil in Dublin to mark the anniversary of the death of Volunteer Bobby Sands.

Bobby Sands was a young man of just twenty-seven-years when he became the first to embark on Hunger Strike in March 1981. Happily married and with a young son, Sands’ was popular amongst those who knew him, and possessed a lively and intelligent mind - he had every reason to live.

Heroically, Sands would sacrifice all to lead his comrades into a struggle that soon became one of the most important events in our recent history. What was at stake for Bobby and his comrades was the very essence of what it meant to be an Irish Republican.

Ultimately, ten young men would die resisting the efforts of the British government to criminalise the fight for a free and independent Irish Republic.

After first refusing food on the 1st of March, Bobby remained on hunger strike for 66 days before passing on the 5th of May. On the 9th of April 1981, Bobby was elected as MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, winning the seat with a staggering 30,493 votes.

On every 5th of May since 2009, Éirígí have a commemorated Bobby Sands and his comrades with a black flag vigil on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin City Centre. The same location was used for protests and vigils throughout the 1981 hunger strike.

With the exception of 2020 (due to the Covid-19 pandemic), Éirígí have gathered each year to remember with pride the sacrifice of The Ten: Bobby Sands, Francis Hughes, Patsy O Hara, Raymond McCreesh, Joe McDonnell, Martin Hurson, Kevin Lynch, Kieran Doherty, Thomas McElwee and Mickey Devine.

Join us at 2pm on May 5th on O’Connell Bridge. All are welcome, bígí linn!