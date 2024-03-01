Urgent Appeal

Threats against Catholics continue to cause concern to residents of the greater Belfast area following the appearance of intimidatory signage and graffiti.

A house in north Belfast was daubed with graffiti this week, with the slogan ‘Taigs [Catholics] Out’ and KAT [Kill All Taigs].

Despite the image being widely shared on social media, there was no political condemnation of the graffiti which appeared on a house in Kilcoole Park.

One Twitter user wrote: “These bigots haven’t moved on from when I was growing up in the 60s and 70s. This was a regular occurrence back then. Time the police, politicians and the local community addressed this scourge.”

The PSNI has also taken no action in response to a threatening message whiuch appeared on stickers in east Belfast last week.

One which was photographed on an electric box in the Upper Newtownards Road area shows two images with crosshairs over them, one on the logo of the Celtic FC soccer club in Glasgow, along with the phrase “All Taigs Are Targets”.

Local representatives voiced their disgust. Alliance Councillor Ross McMullan said: “Those behind this are not representative of people in East Belfast, who will rightly find its message repulsive and I’d utterly condemn those who put it up.”

There are increasing fears that sectarian tensions could escalate in the run-up to the Protestant marching season as a result of loyalist paramilitary dissatisfaction at the latest Brexit deal.

The failure to confront loyalist sectarianism in the north of Ireland has been exposed this week by a more robust approach in Scotland to anti-Catholic displays.

An Orange Order parade was banned in the town of Stonehaven, near Aberdeen, after concerns were expressed about its potential effects on the community there.

The decision came after almost 10,000 people signed a petition condemning the Protestant marching organisation for its “history of anti-Catholic and anti-Irish hostility”.

The Orange Order had provocatively planned the march in the seaside town for St Patrick’s weekend. The march applicant, an employee of Aberdeenshire Council, had reportedly posted inflammatory messages online, including anti-Muslim comments, a tribute to British warlord Oliver Cromwell and one comparing Celtic FC manager Tony Mowbray to an ape.

A petition was started, urging people to oppose the event. It carried advice for politicians everwhere when it stated of the Orange Order: “This group’s traditions, music, marches and practices are deeply rooted in sectarianism.

“Not only would this event - with 200 marchers ‘bussed in’ - severely disrupt daily activities and cause significant traffic congestion, but it also risks poisoning our peaceful environment.

“We have seen too often elsewhere how Orange Order parades foment a threatening atmosphere, and can spill over into violence and abuse. This intimidatory practice cannot be justified on the grounds of freedom of expression.

“We urge all within the local authority, and local political parties, to use their power and influence to prevent this event. Put the peace, unity and welfare of our community first.”