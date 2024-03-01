Urgent Appeal

Volunteer Michael Kearney’s name was cleared in 2003 following an internal Provisional IRA investigation which confirmed he was not an informer. A statement by Seamus Kearney in relation to the Kenova Report and its revelations about the killing of his brother by an IRA unit which had been infiltrated by the British Crown Forces.

Following a meeting with senior members of Operation Kenova, the circumstances surrounding the death of IRA Volunteer Michael Kearney has been revealed in a private briefing.

The final family report will be submitted within the next few months, however, the detailed information given thus far, including secret intelligence reports ( both Military Intelligence Source Reports, MISRs and SB 50 contact forms), paints a complex picture of treachery which has been both heart breaking and soul destroying for the wider Kearney family.

The fact that a brave young man of 20 years of age, standing alone at 2 15 am on a dark border road, far from home, is told he is to be executed and accepts it as a soldier is so hard to fathom for the watchful eye. And while praying to a God that seems to have abandoned him, is shot dead by not one but two executioners, has left us shattered.

Significantly, we have been informed by the Operation Kenova team that Michael’s life could and should have been saved by those in authority. On at least 3 separate occasions the Military and RUC Special Branch were informed by at least 2 agents holding Michael, that he was in grave danger and had arrived in the Irish Republic to be shot dead. They failed to act. Crucially, their first agent report was on June 27th 1979, two days after Michael was handed over to the infiltrated unit known as ‘IRA Internal Security’, highlighting that Michael would be shot dead.

Operation Kenova have stated to the Kearney family that there was ample time and opportunity to save Michael’s life and we are grateful for their support and the impartiality of their thorough investigation. We impressed upon them, as far back as 2016 when Operation Kenova commenced, the need to leave no stone unturned and to go the extra mile. We now acknowledge that they achieved that high bar.

Despite the fact that no prosecutions will be forthcoming - we never expected that anyway - the Court of Public Opinion will suffice in recognising the heroism of IRA Volunteer Michael Kearney as compared to those who posed as IRA personnel, but who were in fact agents of the State.