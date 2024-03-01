Urgent Appeal

A son of a member of the Saoradh National Executive was attacked and beaten by the PSNI on Sunday, March 3rd as he sought to defuse sectarian tensions outside a sports event in Derry, according to the party.

Caomhan is the 17-year-old son of Barry Millar, who sits on the Saoradh National Executive. He was acting in his role of Voluntary Youth Co-ordinator in the Brandywell area during a problematic soccer match between south Belfast side Linfield and local club Institute, when he was targeted by the PSNI police.

His father explained that he was “engaging with some of young people in an attempt to de-escalate sectarian tensions” when he was was set upon by the PSNI and beaten.

“Half a dozen Crown Force personnel pounced on him, dragged him to the ground, punched him in the face and kneeled on his neck to the point where he passed out,” he said.

“This was followed by further assaults while in transit to the local barracks, which resulted in a damaged ear drum and facial lacerations.

“It is my view that he was targeted due to myself. Whilst Caomhan is a member of [youth organisation] Éistigí, Crown Force personnel made numerous references to myself and Saoradh.”

The teenager has since been released on highly restrictive bail conditions which prohibits him from entering the Brandywell, Bogside and Creggan, limits his association to four people in a public place, restricts him attending any political gatherings or rallies, and stops him being within 100 feet of them.

Saoradh said they had “utter disgust” for the actions of the PSNI and that complaints have been lodged with legal representatives and the Police Ombudsman.

They also condemned another incident last week in which a vulnerable adult was told by the PSNI to pass a message to a local republican that they “wish to speak” with them.

Saoradh representative, Chris MacCormick, said the use of vulnerable individuals by the PSNI and other Crown Force agencies is not a new tactic.

“This is a far cry from the PSNI ‘normalisation’ policy which sees the force being brought to schools, community centres and street events across Occupied Ireland,” he said.

“Those who provide cover for the occupier, a force who routinely abuse the human rights of citizens, need to be challenged on their position of forcing them onto our communities.”