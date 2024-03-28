Easter commemorations 2024

A round-up of events to honour Ireland’s fallen this Easter, with thanks to Republican Memorial Tributes, and apologies for errors or omissions. Please confirm times and dates with your local organisation.

SINN FÉIN

Sinn Féin’s Economy Minister Conor Murphy will address this year’s main Easter Commemoration at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast. Assemble at Beechmount Avenue at 1pm leaving at 1.30pm sharp on Easter Sunday. Hosted by the National Graves Association.

Check with your local Sinn Féin cumann for events in your area.

SAORADH

National Republican Commemoration Committee’s Unfinished Revolution Easter Commemoration takes place at 2pm Dublin on Easter Saturday, the 30th March 2024. Assemble: Garden of Remembrance for march to GPO.

IRISH REPUBLICAN SOCIALIST MOVEMENT

Easter Saturday

Strabane 11am - Carlton Drive; Portadown 12pm - St John’s Graveyard; Dublin 1pm - Arbour Hill; Derry 2:30pm - City Cemetery

Easter Sunday

Newry 11am - Paupers Graveyard; Belfast 11am - Dunville Park, Falls Road

1916 SOCIETIES

Easter Saturday

Eglish, 10.30am; Coalisland, 12noon Tyholland, 2pm; Monaghan, 3pm (in assoc. with James Connolly Society); Altmore, 5pm (in assoc. with P.H. Pearse Society); Castlefinn 6pm Doneyloop 6.30pm (in assoc. with Joseph Plunkett Society); Donaghmore, 6pm (in assoc. with with Owen Magill Society); Tullysaran, 6pm

Easter Sunday

Dungannon - Carland Rd, 9.30am (in assoc. with Thomas J Clarke Society & Patrick Loughran Society); Dunmoyle 10am; Edendork 10.45am (in assoc. with Thomas J Clarke Society); Galbally, 10.45am (in assoc. with P.H. Pearse Society); Moy, 11am (in assoc. with Liam Mellows Society); Aghyaran, 12noon (in association with Seán Mac Diarmada Society)

Wreath laying: Tom Clarke Garden, Dungannon 12noon; Loughshore wreath laying - starting at monument 1pm (in assoc. with O’Donovan Rossa Society); Armagh City, 12.30pm

Easter Monday

Brocagh, 11am (in assoc. with Joe McKelvey Society); Rock, 12noon (in assoc. with Joe McKelvey Society & Patrick Loughran Society)

Tyrone National Graves Association at 3pm in Carrickmore.

REPUBLICAN SINN FEIN

ANTRIM

Easter Sunday, Belfast, Republican Plot, Milltown Cemetery, wreath-laying ceremony.

ARMAGH

Holy Saturday, Lurgan, wreath-laying ceremony 2pm, Memorial Garden and then in St Colman’s Cemetery.

CARLOW

Holy Saturday, wreath-laying ceremony, Republican Plot, Carlow Cemetery, 1pm.

CAVAN/FERMANAGH

Easter Sunday, commemoration at Republican Sinn Fein Memorial, Mullan, Swanlinbar, on Cavan/ Fermanagh border, in memory of Vol Pat McManus and James Crossan, 2pm.

CLARE

Easter Sunday, Wreaths will be laid at the Manchester Martyrs Monument and the famine Monument in Kilrush and at the grave of Connaught Ranger Joseph Hawes; in Kilmurry McMahon at the grave of Martin Calligan; in Doonbeg Cemetery in honour of Capt Michael McNamara, Comdt Willie Shanahan and Vol Patrick O’Dea and Kilmihill Cemetery at the grave of Seán Breen.

CORK

Easter Sunday, wreath-laying at Republican Plot, St Finbarr’s Cemetery, Cork.

DERRY

Cuchulainn Memorial, City Cemetery, Derry City, Easter Sunday, assemble at 12 noon.

Wreath-laying ceremonies at the following on Easter Sunday morning: The Loup Cemetery, 9am, at the grave of Brigadier Seán Larkin; and the grave of Tommy Toner in Dungiven, 10.15am at the graves of Vols Kealy, O’Carolan and Kilmartin and hunger striker Kevin Lynch.

DONEGAL

Wreath-laying ceremonies at Doneyloup, Castlefin, Clady Bridge will take place over the Easter weekend.

Drumboe, Easter Sunday, assemble Old Fire Station, Stranorlar for march to the Drumboe Martyrs Memorial, 2.15pm.

DOWN

Easter Sunday, 10.30am, wreath-laying ceremony, St Mary’s Cemetery, Newry.

DUBLIN

Easter Sunday, laying of wreath and the reading of the 1916 Proclamation at the amonn Ceannt Monument, Sundrive Park, Crumlin at 12 noon, followed by commemoration at Deansgrange Cemetery, 1pm.

Easter Monday, assemble Garden of Remembrance, 1.45pm for march to GPO, O’Connell Street, Dublin for 2pm.

GALWAY

Holy Saturday, commemoration Oughterard, assemble at Vol Seamus Ó Máille’s former residence, 5pm.

Easter Sunday, wreath-laying at Liam Mellows Monument, Eyre Square, 12 noon. Easter Sunday afternoon, Donaghpatrick, Cahirlistrane, wreath-laying at the Republican Plot, 3pm.

KERRY

Holy Saturday, wreath-laying ceremony, Republican Plot, Castleisland Cemetery.

Easter Sunday, Cahersiveen, assemble 2.30pm at the Monument, The square.

Holy Saturday, Tralee, commemoration, 7.30pm, Rath Cemetery, assemble outside the gate.

Easter Sunday, Killarney, wreath-laying ceremony Republican Monument.

Easter Monday, Republican Plot, Listowel, wreath-laying ceremony, assemble at graveyard gates, 12.30pm.

Wreaths will be laid at Republican graves throughout the country.

KILDARE

Holy Saturday, wreath-laying at St Corban’s Cemetery, Naas, 2.30pm.

KILKENNY

Holy Saturday, wreath-laying ceremony, Rathciaran, Mooncoin.

LEITRIM

On Holy Saturday evening wreaths will be laid at several graves in the county.

LIMERICK

Easter Sunday, wreath-laying ceremony, Republican Plot, Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

LONDON

Easter Monday, Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Road, Hendon at the grave of Paddy Hartigan.

LONGFORD

Easter Sunday, commemoration, Tubberpatrick Cemetery, at the grave of General Blake who fought at the Battle of Ballinamuck, 3pm.

LOUTH

Wreath-laying ceremony at the Republican Plot, St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dundalk.

MAYO

Kilkelly, Easter Monday, 12 noon, assemble at Church gate and parade to East Mayo Brigade Memorial on main Sligo-Galway Road.

MEATH

Easter Sunday,1.30pm, At the grave of Niall Fagan, Cnoc an Linsigh (Summerhill). Wreaths will be laid at Republican graves in Meath afterwards.

MONAGHAN

Holy Saturday, wreath-laying ceremonies at Republican Plot, Glen Road, Monaghan town, 1pm; Republican Plot, Annyalla Graveyard, 2.30pm; Republican Plot, Keady Road, Castleblayney, 4pm.

Easter Sunday, Urbleshanny Cemetery, Scotstown, at grave of Vol Seámus McElwaine, 2pm.

NEW YORK

Cumann na Saoirse Naisiúnta (National Irish Freedom Committee) Easter commemoration will be held April 28, 2024 at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx NY with a brunch to follow.

OFFALY

Wreath-laying ceremonies throughout the county.

ROSCOMMON

Easter Sunday, 1pm, the Easter commemoration will be held at the IRA memorial, Elphin.

SLIGO

Easter Sunday, wreath-laying ceremony at Republican Plot, Sligo Cemetery.

TIPPERARY

Easter Sunday, wreath-laying ceremonies in Roscrea and Nenagh.

TYRONE

Easter Saturday, Carrickmore, 6pm, wreath-laying ceremony at Frank Ward’s grave. Wreaths will also be laid at Republican graves and monuments throughout Co Tyrone.

WATERFORD

Holy Saturday, wreath-laying ceremony at Statue on the Quay, Waterford city.

WESTMEATH

Good friday 7pm Ballyglass Cemetery, Mullingar at the grave of Peter Barnes and James McCormick. Wreath laying ceremonies will be held through out the county by members in their local areas.

WEXFORD

Easter Sunday morning, Crosstown Cemetery, 11am for wreath-laying ceremonies at the Republican Plot and Republican graves.

Easter Sunday, traditional annual commemoration will be held in the Republican Garden of Remembrance, The Old Gaol, Hill Street, Wexford, at 3pm

DULEEK 1916-1931 MONUMENT COMMITTEE

Independent Easter Commemoration Friday 29th March 2024, 6.30pm Sharp, Hungerstrike Monument, Station Road Duleek. Speakers Cáit Trainer, Armagh. All Welcome.

INDEPENDENT DUBLIN REPUBLICANS

Assemble at Liberty Hall and parade to the GPO in the footsteps of the Irish Citizen Army. Guest Speaker Ruan O’Donnell. All welcome.

Independent commemoration at 4pm Easter Sunday at St Mary’s Cemetery Howth

AIA IRELAND

1916 Commemoration 1pm Sunday March 31 Phibsborough Shopping Centre

Good Friday 29th March 2024 at the Volunteer Thomas Traynor Monument Tullow Co. Carlow at 3pm.

Saturday March 30th 2024 at the 1798 Monument on Castle Street Bray Co. Wicklow at 11am

D COY 2ND BATT BELFAST BRIGADE /FALLS CULTURAL SOCIETY

12:30pm march from Barrack St to Garden of Remembrance

TIPPERARY INDEPENDENT REPUBLICAN ASSOCIATION

Thomas J Clarke Commemoration Clogheen, Saturday 30th March. Assemble at 11.45 at Community Hall for March to 1916 Garden.

CAIRDE STRABANE

Easter Sunday wreath laying ceremony in honour of our Republican dead. Assemble at the 1916 memorial stone Strabane town centre at 10.30am