Urgent Appeal

Alan Lundy, a member of the Saoradh national executive, has been interned, according to the party. Despite a lack of evidence against him, a court in Belfast ordered him to be detained indefinitely.

“Alan Lundy is the latest victim of Britain’s new conveyor belt in Ireland,” Saoradh said.

“One that interns Republicans for years on end, bails them on heavily restrictive conditions for another number of years and ultimately acquits them.

“Securing conviction is not the aim of the State, halting an individual’s activism for years is.”

A former prisoner and a lifelong republican activist, Mr Lundy’s father, Alan Lundy senior, was murdered by loyalists on May 1, 1993. The father-of five was shot by a four-man UDA hit squad targeting his friend, prominent Sinn Féin politician Alex Maskey.

If confirmed, it would be the second period of internment imposed on Alan Lundy since 2012. Anti Imperialist Action Ireland condemned the action “in the strongest possible terms”.

“Despite no evidence being offered in court against Alan, he now finds himself imprisoned, the latest victim of Internment by remand.

“Under this system British Imperialism lays trumped up charges against Republican Activists, holds them on remand for years before the often releasing on bail or dropping the fabricated charges. It is important for Republicans and all progressives to speak out against British Internment in Ireland.

“British internment was wrong in 1971 and it is wrong today. The cry must go out across Ireland and around the world: End the Internment of Irish Republicans!”