Urgent Appeal

The PSNI is in the spotlight once again after it emerged that a former republican prisoner was falsely accused of possessing child abuse images.

The events occurred in 2020 but legal proceedings are now in process and it is understood the victim and his traumatised family are now seeking compensation.

The man, who does not want to be named, had been arrested at his north Belfast home and taken in for questioning before being released on strict bail conditions.

Those conditions included that the youngest of his children was removed from the family home to stay with relatives before he could return.

The evident smear was blamed by the PSNI on a “computer error”, but republicans believe a more sinister agenda was at play. The PSNI chief at the time was Simon Byrne, who once publicly bragged he would take children away from perceived ‘dissidents’.

The man falsely accused was so traumatised by the accusations that it affected his mental health and at one stage he contemplated suicide. He had to seek counselling to help him cope with the trauma. He had been accused of the most serious of crimes –– possessing indecent images of young children between the ages of seven and 11 years old.

His legal representative, James Morgan from Phoenix Law, confirmed the PSNI had yet to apologise to his client, and that legal actions have been launched.

“To date, the police have not issued our client with an apology and legal proceedings are ongoing,” the lawyer said.