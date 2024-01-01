Retail chain condemned over sectarianism

Primark has apologised after one of its employees in Belfast was subjected to an anti-Irish dressing-down by her bosses because she wore a Christmas jumper which bore words in Irish Gaelic.

The young woman, who works in Primark’s city centre store, had been wearing a jumper that said “Nollaig shona” - the Irish language greeting for “Happy Christmas”.

She was called into an office and told people could be offended by seeing the Irish language. She was ordered to report to Primark’s personnel and communications departments over the issue.

Primark has since said sorry over the incident. It has confirmed the company has not received any complaints from employees or customers about the Irish language.

The company added that “no policy exists which prohibits the use of the Irish language on colleague clothing”.

“We are really sorry that this incident took place, this was an isolated event that should not have happened, and we are taking steps to provide further guidance to our colleagues on our workwear policy,” it said.

The young woman involved did not wish to be named. She works part-time at the store on Belfast’s Royal Avenue.

She revealed she was was called into a manager’s office to have a chat about a “sensitive subject”.

In the meeting she was told some people might be offended by the Irish language on clothing. She was told it would be okay to wear clothing featuring the Spanish language, but not Irish.

“She had no clue what it was all about and the last thing on her mind was the jumper,” said Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, from language rights group An Dream Dearg.

“There are three or four gaeilgeoirs working at Primark and they are all really upset,” said Mr Mac Giolla Bhéin, adding that the employee has filed a grievance through the union.

A number of extreme unionist politicians have been campaigning against the increasing use of Ireland’s native language in the British-occupied North. A hate campaign has seen Irish speakers subjected to intimidation, while street signs in Belfast have been vandalised since they were installed as a part of a new initiative three months ago.

Primark was founded by the late Arthur Ryan who opened his first clothing store in his native Dublin in 1969, operating under the name Penneys. It has 37 stores in the 26 Counties, all of which still operate under the original Irish brand name Penneys, and which frequently utilise signs in Irish.

Mr Mac Giolla Bhéin welcomed Primark’s insistence there is no policy and the company’s apology, but in a letter to Primark, Mr Mac Giolla Bhéin said it was “deeply problematic and troubling”.

“Belfast is home to thousands of Irish speakers and it is at the centre of the Irish language revival across Ireland... this approach is at odds with the approach taken by your stores in the south of Ireland that include front and centre Irish language directional signage and marketing slogans.”