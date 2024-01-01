Leinster House ‘rewriting history’

Last week the Irish people have learned that we cannot talk about the men and women of the Irish Volunteers / Óglaigh na hÉireann /the Irish Republican Army without facing a fine by the fascist FF/FG government. The media covering the story of this word banning, in this case, the term Óglaigh na hÉireann were quiet in what can only be described as an Orwellian like revisionist airbrush of Irish history.

Saoradh has condemned a plan by the Dublin government to outlaw references to members of the IRA using the phrase, Óglaigh na hÉireann. The term translates as Irish Volunteers and is the official term for the 26 County Army.

In a ‘Decade of Centenaries’ that has already seen some ahistorical gymnastics of various proportions, the pro-imperialist Free State want the ‘Irish Defence Forces’ alone to be referred to as Óglaigh na hÉireann.

Of course they are not entitled to claim this mantle. Volunteers volunteer for a cause, the cause for which Óglaigh na hÉireann was established, and which still remains unfinished business, whereas the 26 County’s Defence Forces will never challenge the status quo.

Paid draft dodgers at worst, or useless barrack sweepers at best, are not dedicated volunteers but mercenaries for a subservient neo-colonial Free State.

Óglaigh na hÉireann in 1914 unlike the National Volunteers chose to not involve themselves in the imperialist bloodbath of World War 1 and instead strike a blow for freedom during their age old oppressors difficulty.

Ironically, the treacherous Free State of today are trigger happy and only biting at the bit to abandon our neutrality to impress their NATO and EU buddies, and send off another generation of Irishmen to be slaughtered.

From the ashes of 1916 Óglaigh na hÉireann / IRA rose with the spirit of an undaunted and unbroken people who did not shirk in the face of fierce oppression but embraced the ancient right of self determination and resisted against the foreign occupation. The right of the people of Ireland to govern themselves, free from outside influence and military occupation, saw the IRA/Óglaigh na hÉireann lead a revolutionary war that brought the British Empire to its knees. It was Óglaigh na hÉireann who took an oath of allegiance to Dáil Éireann, the revolutionary All Ireland parliament that was the last time the Irish people as a whole had their democratic expression represented.

When the Anglo-Irish Treaty came to scupper that Republic, it was the counter-revolutionary forces of the National Army/Free State Army that betrayed the Republic and it is from this group where the current 26 County’s Defence Forces can trace its lineage.

The Volunteers of Óglaigh na hÉireann / IRA rejected the terms of the treaty and fought on for their Republic.

The level of historical revisionism becomes a political tool of the controlling class. ‘The victor writes history’… but they seldom remember it.

Don’t forget successive Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments at the behest of Britain interned Óglaigh in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. When nationalist areas of the 6 Counties burned and were attacked in 1969, concerned residents and neighbours ‘volunteered’ to defend their communities while the paid Free State Defense Forces stood idly by as a whole.

It’s not by chance we see the enemies of republicanism north and south coming together to attempt to crush the modern day inheritors of the spirit of Óglaigh na hÉireann. Current Revolutionary republicans in the 6 Counties have been censored and have been arrested for also making references to previous generations of Óglaigh as did Saoradh’s Chairperson Stephen Murney last Easter.

It is also worth noting how former republicans can reconcile this move in their desperate scramble for seats in partitionist assemblies. As they have flip flopped so readily on many issues and abandoned almost every basic republican principle, how will they sell this to their members. It will be an interesting story to monitor.

As is the case when Irish people are told to be good paddies by the establishment, like not to sing certain songs, fly that flag…(list is getting longer); this is usually rejected and sometimes expressed in an array of ways. We hope that this is another venture that backfires on them and that every Óglach is remembered, sung and wrote about with pride and with righteous historical accuracy.

As we approach Easter 2024 we look forward to honouring all Volunteers/Óglaigh through our history that sacrificed so much to achieve a goal that remains unfulfilled.

An seanmhíniú ar óglach ná gaiscíoch nó laoch. The old Irish meaning of óglach was closer to warrior so it is fitting to still say, be a warrior for your country and community as many Irish patriots did before the founding of Óglaigh na hÉireann. It matters not at the end of the day what revolutionary movements call themselves as it is the motivation, objective and spirit that are the important factors but as it stands we will defend the name and honour of that splendid organisation known worldwide for its resistance and resilience.

The men and women of Óglaigh na hÉireann, 1914 – 2024.

110 years of continued resistance.

Bí i d’Óglach!

Óglachas abú!

#Óglach

#Óglaigh

#Óglachas

#Curadh

#Laoch