International Wall rededicated to Palestine

A new mural in Belfast designed by artists in Palestine is underway as the International Wall on Divis Street is to be fully reimagined.

Usually featuring a number of political murals relating to struggles around the world, the entire long wall is now being dedicated for the new project.

Dr Bill Rolston, who has documented murals in the north of Ireland since 1981, said the idea first came about last summer.

Rana Hammoudeh from Palestine had visited Belfast and having been impressed by the International Wall, proposed replicating the project in her home country with both Irish and Palestinian artists.

This became impossible amid the sustained bombing of Gaza by Israel and the resulting genocide and humanitarian crisis. Over 25,000 lives have since been lost and an estimated 85% of Palestine’s 2.3 million population have been displaced.

Dr Rolston said it was then suggested that Palestinian artists send over images that can be replicated on the international wall.

Speaking to the Irish News, he said one of the images to be featured was designed by a well-known Palestinian artist, Heba Zagout, who was killed along with two of her four sons in an Israeli bomb attack in October.

Her painting appears to show a house with fireworks overhead, but a closer look reveals it is actually depicting a bombardment.

A painting by Palestinian artist Heba Zagout, who was killed during an airstrike in October, is among those to be featured on the International Wall in Belfast.

The project in Belfast is being led by the well-known mural artist Danny Devenny, and a fundraiser to pay for the work has already raised over £1,000, with any surplus going towards medical aid for those affected in Palestine.

Commenting on the latest progress on social media, Ms Hammoudeh said: “Thank you for your support and solidarity with the Palestinian people especially during these horrific and dark times.

“Palestine and Ireland will always have an unbreakable and historical ties in fighting for humanity , justice and against oppression.”