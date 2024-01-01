Óglach Jim Gallagher Commemoration

Friends and comrades, it is great to see you all here as we pay our respects to Óglach Jim Gallagher, as most know Jim was a dedicated Republican, committed to the cause of Irish liberation with every fibre of his being, he was a founding member of Republican Network for Unity here in the city and remained an active opponent to British Rule right up until his death 14 years ago.

Over those last 14 years our movement has been subject to continuous attack from the establishment and its collaborators, it started as it normally does with the mass imprisonment of our membership on any charge they could put against them, then used their informants to hijack our movement which failed initially but finally resulted in a spilt, all of these things hindered our progress but failed to destroy us, as we stand strong here and across the nation, resolute, focused and determined to pursue our goals.

Community empowerment has always been an initial cornerstone of our philosophy and has created some of the worthwhile initiatives that we have spearheaded, the concept of empowerment is to help the people realise that they have the power, the politicians are supposed to be representing their views and their aspirations but routinely fail the people time and again, because the system of politics in this country is corrupt, that is why we seen a surge in support for independent candidates, this is something we must see continue and enhance as the years go on, we have heard enough from the voice of the party, it is time to hear the voice of the people.

The love for our country and the love for our people are inseparable things, without a free nation, without the Republic, the people having nothing, without the grit and determination, the ingenuity and strength of the people, we cannot build a nation, furthermore we cannot hope to achieve the Irish Republic we have strived for and that our martyrs have died for.

This past year we have engaged a lot internally regarding our direction and how our movement can grow and flourish, we have begun a process of engagement with the Irish Unity project, our intentions are to ask the questions that are necessary while also injecting Irish liberation into everyday conversation. The days of shouting from outside the room are over, we will be present and accounted for inside the room and are more than capable of debating any subject, with anyone. It’s Time for Change.

Despite malicious slander perpetrated by collaborators of the State we remained within our communities, helping them, being helped by them and really becoming one, which is our overall goal, from the Bogside, to Creggan and Ballymacgroarty, we are one people, a community with common issues, these are the things we want to focus on, the common betterment of our community here in Derry City. Our agenda is clear and concise it is our politics, the furtherment of Republicanism, and our politics is very much about putting the people in power. We are open and willing to engage with anyone, there are no hidden agendas, and there never will be. It’s important to reflect on the Republican community and harness the collective good within it, working with other groups and people will remain an objective for us creating better harmony among each other is more productive than strife and infighting.

On that note we believe we have honoured Jim’s name and will continue to act in a manner that he would not only respect but that he would endorse. We remember back to when Jim returned home after he passed away, greeted by hundreds of people who lined the street to pay their respects to a great man, friend and comrade. As the cortege reached Jim’s home his coffin was draped in a tri-colour and three men emerged and fired a volley of shots over him, this as has been said throughout the ages, that more so than words, those shots where the most fitting tribute for any bold Fenian.