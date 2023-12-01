State secrecy threatens to unravel Donaldson inquest

The inquest into the killing of top-level Sinn Féin informer Denis Donaldson has descended into a charade after it was adjourned for an absurd 26th time.

The family of Donaldson, the ex-Sinn Féin official shot dead in still disputed circumstances, launched a verbal attack on the Dublin government after the latest delay.

They accused the 26 County authorities of “turning a blind eye to mishandling of the case”.

The killing of the veteran Sinn Féin official in Glenties, County Donegal in 2006, was claimed by the breakaway Real IRA. It happened months after he admitted working for the British Crown Forces for a period of 20 years from the 1980s.

Two men were arrested for the attack in 2018 but were later released.

After the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, Donaldson held a top role for Sinn Féin based at Parliament Buildings in Stormont.

His family said an inquest into his murder was adjourned again in Donegal last Friday and no date has been set for it to start.

They issued a statement through their lawyer.

“The Irish State and others stand in the dock of public hypocrisy if they continue to criticise the UK government’s approach to legacy while turning a blind eye to the mishandling of the case and the injustices which our family is facing.

“As a family we shall not accept this.”

Mr Donaldson’s family claimed that An Garda Síochána (Irish police), have repeatedly given the coroner timetables for progress “only to breach these without sanction”.

“Our family’s ordeal involves state agencies in both jurisdictions on this island in uncovering the facts about a criminal conspiracy which resulted in a conflict-related murder eight years after the Good Friday Agreement,” they said.

“The public interest in establishing the truth is clear.”

The authorities have claimed ‘national security’ is behind their refusal to cooperate with the inquest. Suspicions have grown that information in documents held by the State could point to other agents who have never been identified.

“Our family’s loss and our rights have been treated with institutional contempt,” said the Donaldson family.

“National security does not justify this.

“All we are asking is that statutory agencies, and those in authority or oversight, do their job in accordance with human rights and the rule of law.”