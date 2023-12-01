PSNI seen backing loyalist intimidation of Muslims

A Belfast charity targeted in racist attacks was told by the PSNI to “reassure” loyalist community leaders that the organisation was not operating a mosque.

The exchange was exposed by BBC Spotlight who obtained taped conversations between representatives of the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association (BMCA) and members of the PSNI.

The meeting occurred in the aftermath of multiple attacks on charity volunteer vehicles parked close to the BMCA facility in south Belfast. The BMCA’s building was later set on fire.

The intimidation, which also included the smashing of car windows, had reached a level that chairman Muhammad Atif was prepared to make “protection payments” to the loyalist gang to ensure member safety.

“We are a charity, for God’s sake. I mean, if charities have to give protection money, what world are we living in?” Mr Atif told the BBC in an interview aired this week.

“And if I was given a chance I would have paid. Just for the safety.”

The building was deliberately set on fire in January 2021. Members of the public later raised funds to repair the roof, but it was again targeted in April 2022, leaving the building unusable. The property has subsequently been put up for sale.

Mr Atif told of how he was failed by the PSNI, who sided with loyalist claims they had been promised there would be no religious dimension to to the building. Violence began when prayer mats were seen being taken in.

One PSNI man said they were not outright “blaming” the BMCA charity but called for it to open a “dialogue” with their tormentors.

BMCA justice adviser Daniel Holder criticised the lack of concrete actions to clamp down on the racist attacks through stricter law enforcement interventions.

“There was an escalating pattern of intimidation that should have been nipped in the bud a lot earlier by enforcing the law against those involved in racist intimidation, not expecting the victims to change their entirely lawful and legitimate activities,” Holder said.

Growing links between English racists and loyalists have been evidenced in recent months and may have played a role in last month’s racially motivated rioting in Dublin.

Just this week, anti-immigration signs have been erected in parts of Belfast and Newtownards in a coordinated campaign by the UDA.

Loyalists “will no longer accept the rehousing of illegal immigrants or the excrement of other communities”, they said.

Also this week, a Turkish barber shop in Ballymoney, County Antrim was attacked with the words ‘IRA Out’ scrawled on the door. Windows were smashed and the door of the shop damaged with graffiti.

Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán McQuillan condemned the attack as “despicable”.

“This is an attempt to intimidate the owners and staff of this business and my immediate solidarity is with them.”