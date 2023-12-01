Loyalists target Irish support for Palestinians

As the death toll from the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip exceeds 20,000 civilians dead, including almost 10,000 children and almost two million people displaced, unionists and nationalists have been responding in very different ways.

It was reported that the unionist paramilitary UVF sent men to attack a house in west Belfast where a Palestinian flag had been spotted, only for them to get the address wrong.

The loyalist gang ended up attacking the wrong house, and then reportedly sought to make the incident look like an anti-immigrant attack.

It comes amid a growing number of race-hate attacks by loyalist paramilitaries who have been influenced by the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

Their campaign has been mirrored by extremist unionist politicians such as those on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, who voted this week to express their support for the genocide by lighting up council-owned buildings in the colours of the Israeli flag.

A post on social media confirmed the buildings lit up temporarily include the Old Town Hall in Banbridge, The Palace Armagh, Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre, and Armagh Gaol.

In contrast, the Bloody Sunday families in Derry have dedicated next month’s 52nd anniversary of the 1972 massacre to the innocent men, women and children of Palestine.

The families have outlined a series of Palestine support events to run over the last weekend of January 2024, commemorating Bloody Sunday.

The organisers of the annual Bloody Sunday March for Justice are also set to theme their events to highlight links between the murderous colonisations of both Ireland and Palestine.

In the Irish tradition, nationalists and republicans have turned to supporting a boycott of Israel. Lasair Dhearg has initiated a campaign to create ‘Israeli Goods Free Zones’ across Ireland, beginning in west Belfast.

“Our activists are busy visiting businesses within their local communities, with the aim of ensuring that there are no goods marked as ‘Made in Israel’ available for sale,” the campaign group said. “So far, dozens of businesses in Belfast have signed up to our campaign and have committed not to stock or sell Israeli made products.”

Two weeks ago, Belfast City Council passed a motion to mark the international day of solidarity for Palestinians. The motion matched others across Ireland calling for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador.

The motion was put forward by Sinn Féin Councillor Ciaran Beattie and was overwhelmingly approved, despite the opposition of unionists who he described as “having a history of supporting apartheid states”.

Councils around Ireland have been passing motions in condemnation of Israel’s months-long slaughter of Palestinians by air and ground attack.

Some, such as Clare County Council went further, by endorsing support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against lsrael to force them to comply with international law.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on the European institutions and the international community to show support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“What is happening in Gaza in full view of the world is a humanitarian disaster. The bombardment, the massacre of civilians and children, and mass displacement of an entire population simply cannot be allowed to continue,” she said.

“Only a full and unequivocal ceasefire and an end to Israeli hostilities can stop the killing, and create a space to work towards lasting peace in the region.”

The Palestinian flag has been raised over Dublin City Hall (pictured) following a vote of solidarity there, while a demonstration was organised on Tuesday night to highlight Israeli abuses outside the US Ambassador’s Residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin.

A number of pro-Palestinian protesters were forcibly dragged away from the gates of the building after hundreds arrived onto the roadway leading to the residence inside Phoenix Park, which was hosting a Christmas dinner for politicians.

Some demonstrators sat on the roadway as others chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, “United States you can’t hide, you’re committing genocide”.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, who said she was invited to the dinner, said protesters were “very angry” with a US veto of a UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

She said: “So directly and indirectly they are responsible for all the children on whom bombs are falling, injuring them, the hospitals that are being lost, the schools being lost, the lives are being lost, the destruction, the trauma and the dreadful, unspeakable acts that are happening.”

An open letter addressed to President Biden has collected over 10,000 signatures as Irish people condemned the US for vetoing ceasefire efforts at the UN.

A letter-writing campaign is also underway to encourage Irish public representatives to “actively and publicly take the lead” in encouraging EU states to cancel trade relations with Israel.

Leo Varadkar is being asked to provide the necessary 6 months’ notice this Thursday under the terms of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

It reads, in part: “Israel relies on Western inaction and ignores Western words, with impunity. Trade measures are an effective way of showing that violence must stop and talking must begin. It is in your power to help this initiative gain strength. Please help.”

It is available at: https://sites.google.com/view/eu-act-for-peace/home

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign have also set up a website to send messages to Irish TDs to encourage them to take a number of actions for peace, including bringing an end to Irish involvement in the arms trade with Israel. It is available at: https://shorturl.at/jtyES