Irish republican prisoners list 2023

prisonersxmas.jpg

 

Just in time for Christmas, the most recently updated Irish Republican Prisoner list, with prison addresses, as collated by the Irish Republican Prisoner News Facebook page.

 

Castlerea Prison
Harristown
Caslerea
Roscommon
Ireland

-Dean Evans

Portlaoise Gaol
Dublin Road
Portlaoise
Co Laois
Ireland

C4 -Seán Connolly

E1 -Sharif Kelly
-Edward McGrath
-Kevin Braney
-Máirtín Manning
-John Roche
-Declan Sean McDermott
-Sean Walsh

Hydebank
Fern One
Hydebank Wood
Hospital Road
Belfast
BT8 8NA

-Christine Connor
-Nuala Perry

Magahaberry Prison
Old Road
Ballinderry Upper
Lisburn
BT28 2PT
Ireland

Roe 3
-Liam Hannaway
-John Sheehy
-Mark McGrann

Roe 4
-Brendan McConville
-Seán McVeigh
-Christie Robinson
-Seán Farrell
-Shea Reynolds
-Kevin Barry Murphy
-Damien “DD” McLaughlin
-Davy Jordan
-Ciaran Maguire
-Kieran “Zack” Smyth
-Niall Sheerin
-Ben McKerr
-Shane Stevenson
-Matt Johnson
-Eamon Hutchinson
-Jim McSorley
-Charlie Love
-Brian Carron
-Gavin Coyle
-Jonathan McGinty

Wilson House
-Patrick Joseph (Mooch) Blair

Mourne House
-Ciarán McLaughlin

Davis House
-John Paul Heaney
-Niall Lehd
-Sean Megaw
-Ciaran Fryers

Magilligan Prison
Point Rd
Limavady
Derry
BT49 0LR

-John Paul Wootton

