Irish republican prisoners list 2023

Just in time for Christmas, the most recently updated Irish Republican Prisoner list, with prison addresses, as collated by the Irish Republican Prisoner News Facebook page.
Castlerea Prison
Harristown
Caslerea
Roscommon
Ireland
-Dean Evans
Portlaoise Gaol
Dublin Road
Portlaoise
Co Laois
Ireland
C4 -Seán Connolly
E1
-Sharif Kelly
-Edward McGrath
-Kevin Braney
-Máirtín Manning
-John Roche
-Declan Sean McDermott
-Sean Walsh
Hydebank
Fern One
Hydebank Wood
Hospital Road
Belfast
BT8 8NA
-Christine Connor
-Nuala Perry
Magahaberry Prison
Old Road
Ballinderry Upper
Lisburn
BT28 2PT
Ireland
Roe 3
-Liam Hannaway
-John Sheehy
-Mark McGrann
Roe 4
-Brendan McConville
-Seán McVeigh
-Christie Robinson
-Seán Farrell
-Shea Reynolds
-Kevin Barry Murphy
-Damien “DD” McLaughlin
-Davy Jordan
-Ciaran Maguire
-Kieran “Zack” Smyth
-Niall Sheerin
-Ben McKerr
-Shane Stevenson
-Matt Johnson
-Eamon Hutchinson
-Jim McSorley
-Charlie Love
-Brian Carron
-Gavin Coyle
-Jonathan McGinty
Wilson House
-Patrick Joseph (Mooch) Blair
Mourne House
-Ciarán McLaughlin
Davis House
-John Paul Heaney
-Niall Lehd
-Sean Megaw
-Ciaran Fryers
Magilligan Prison
Point Rd
Limavady
Derry
BT49 0LR
-John Paul Wootton