Collusion blamed for attack in Ballymoney

A former republican prisoner, Julian Flohr, has been forced from his job in County Antrim after what Saoradh described as “a clear case of collusion” resulted in his workplace being attacked by loyalists.

It came after Mr Flohr had suffered a number of stop and searches close to his place of work, Ahmets Turkish Barbers in Ballymoney, by the PSNI who made “repugnant comments” and “snide remarks” on his work.

The party said there was growing evidence that the British Crown Forces and loyalist gangs were working together following the incident, which was originally reported last week as a suspected racist attack.

On Tuesday 5th December, the former prisoner arrived at his job to discover the building had suffered significant damage with the windows smashed and anti-republican graffiti daubed across it, apparently related to his prison sentence at Maghaberry.

The PSNI then “smugly” arrived asking for Mr Flohr for a statement, but this was refused, Saoradh said.

“A few hours later, Crown Forces returned, gleefully informing the republican activist that the attack on the shop was aimed at him; something which was already known.”

Last Friday, the owner of the business received a phone-call stating that Julian’s employment should be terminated immediately or the shop would be ‘further targeted’ and ‘burnt out’.

Saoradh said: “The Irish people, and those who struggle for freedom, have been at the coalface of Britain and it’s willing loyalist narco-terrorist attack dogs for decades”.

They offered their “full support” to those affected by the “ugly face of blatant sectarian attacks, intimidation and collusion.”