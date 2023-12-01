Appeal over murder of Gary Moore

The mother of a Catholic building worker murdered by loyalist paramilitaries more than 20 years ago has made a fresh public appeal for information about the killing.

Gary Moore, from Dungiven, County Derry, was shot dead by two gunmen while working on a building site in Monkstown, near Newtownabbey, on December 6, 2000.

The 30-year-old father-of-two had travelled from his home to the building site on the morning of his murder.

While six suspected loyalists were later arrested in connection with the killing, no one has ever been charged.

Mr Moore’s parents, Marie and Nevin Moore, previously lodged two applications for a fresh inquest into their son’s death.

Their appeals centred on the behaviour of their lawyer, Manmohan ‘Johnny’ Sandhu, who was subsequently jailed for 10 years in 2009 for inciting loyalist paramilitaries to commit murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Contradictory information provided by state agencies regarding DNA evidence which was found on the gun used in Mr Moore’s murder was also relied upon in a 2020 appeal.

It is believed that the gun used in the murder was also used in the UDA killing of Gavin Brett in Glengormley in 2001. The 18-year-old Protestant was gunned down as he chatted with a Catholic friend outside a Gaelic sports club

Now Marie and Nevin Moore have issued a fresh appeal for information relating to their son’s murder in order to open up new lines of inquiry into the killing.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Marie said the pain over her son’s death is still raw 23 years on.

“It doesn’t get any easier. Every year that goes by and we’re still without justice, it’s difficult,” she said.

“Someone out there must know something and we are asking anyone with any information that would help to come forward. Our Gary was just for no other reason than that he was a Catholic.

“We cannot leave Gary to rest while his killers or killers remain free and no one is held responsible for what happened.”

Lawyer for Mr and Mrs Moore, Patricia Coyle, said: “Gary Moore’s murder took place after the Good Friday Agreement. There is no legal bar regarding a potential prosecution of those responsible. His murder was sectarian.

“Our clients have serious concerns regarding the rigour of the original police investigation. They have been badly served by the entire criminal justice system to date.

“My clients believe that members of the public may have information which would assist them and the police in their search for the truth.

“We ask that anyone with information in relation to the murder of Gary Moore on the 6th of December 2000 in Monkstown, Newtownabbey come forward and provide that information as soon as possible.”