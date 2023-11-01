Councillor’s excuse after sectarian post goes viral

A unionist councillor has claimed her business’s social media account was hacked after a post by her pub celebrated devastating floods in the predominately nationalist town of Newry.

Flooding in Newry this week seriously affected homes and businesses in the town after the city’s canal burst its banks. There was also heavy flooding in Louth on the other side of the border.

Sharon McKillop, a DUP member of Causeway Coast and Glens council, is the owner of the Blackwater Bar in Dervock along with her husband.

In an evidently sectarian comment, under the name of the Blackwater Bar, the poster wrote: “Good enough for Newry & everyone in it”.

It was commenting on a news article detailing the devastation faced by businesses in the area due to Storm Ciarán.

The post drew widespread criticism.

In a follow-up comment posted on Wednesday afternoon, it was stated: “My business account was hacked last night and a deplorable comment was made by an unknown person. We have taken steps to ensure this does not happen again.”

McKillop is a former representative of the more extreme unionist TUV party, for whom she represented the Bushmills area on Moyle Council. A party profile described her as being “undeterred by nationalist opposition” and “leading the fight against Moyle twinning with Gaza”.

The Blackwater Bar, which is located near the Giant’s Causeway, markets itself to tourists who are likely unaware of the political views of its owners.