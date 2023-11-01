Church targeted in arson attack

The door of a Catholic church in County Antrim church was set alight in a sectarian arson attack last Sunday evening.

The incident happened at the church in Ballymoney on Castle Street. In a Facebook post, the church said the fire had been started deliberately.

The post said it had been quickly picked up by the alarms and Father Damian McCaughan was able to extinguish the flames.

The statement said: “As you may have seen online there was an attempted arson at Our Lady and St Patrick’s on Sunday night.

“A fire was started deliberately outside the doors of the old entrance at the back of the church.

“Luckily our Guardian Angel looked after us and the fire was quickly picked up by the alarms.

“Fr Damian was able to extinguish the flames before they did too much damage.”

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the attack.

Local Sinn Féin representative Philip McGuigan condemned the incident.

“I unreservedly condemn the attack on a church in the Castle Street area of Ballymoney on Sunday,” he said.

“Damage was caused to the door as a result of the fire but thankfully the fire was extinguished quickly.”

Alliance representative Sian Mulholland added: “Thankfully, the alarm was raised and the Parish Priest was able to attend to the fire promptly before it took hold, but it remains the case that this was an absolutely unacceptable attack on a place of worship within our community.”