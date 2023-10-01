Strip-searching back at Maghaberry

The Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association say they have been notified by republican prisoners currently held in Maghaberry Gaol this week that prison have reinstated their policy of strip searching.

“On the 28th February the body X-ray scanner was installed in Maghaberry gaol in what was viewed in many quarters as a progressive step to addressing one of the core issues for Republicans and the end of forced strip searching,” they said in a statement.

“Following a lull in strip searching, due to the addition of a new body scanner, the Maghaberry regime have now targeted Republican Prisoner, Shea Reynolds, in a sickening display of bigotry and hatred.

“The Maghaberry regime continues to push Republicans beyond a conflict free environment with their attitude when it comes to the recently installed body scanner and forced strip searching.

“The IRPWA and Republican Prisoners will not shy away from highlighting such issues. Republican Prisoners continually strive to seek a conflict free environment. If their attitude were to change, the fallout rests with the MI5 led regime.”