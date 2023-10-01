Saoradh chair targeted by MI5 in Spain

The National chairperson of the Revolutionary Republican Party Saoradh, has been targeted by MI5 whilst abroad with his partner.

Newry based Republican, Stephen Murney, had booked a few days in Santa Ponsa. On Saturday morning reception staff at his hotel had informed him that someone had left an envelope for him.

The envelope contained a sum of money and a sinister message which made reference to a previous MI5 approach in Lanzarote which also involved undercover Spanish police.

The moment the MI5 spy targeted Mr Murney was captured on video. Footage released by Saoradh shows an MI5 agent dressed in jeans, boots, long sleeved jacket and a hat in an attempted to conceal his identity.

It was alleged the British agent tried to get the room number from the hotel staff so that he could slip a card under the door of the room the Republican was staying. In the end, he had to leave the card at the reception.

Slamming the approach Saoradh representative Dee Fennell said “Not content with harassing Stephen and his family on a daily basis using intrusive stop and searches, house raids, arrests and trumped up charges, the Crown Forces/MI5 resort to following Stephen abroad, and not for the first time.

“Both Stephen and his partner have been subjected to numerous MI5 approaches over the past decade.”

He continued: “The fact that these sinister agencies will go to such lengths and use vast resources to target Saoradh proves that they are fearful of our activism and the Socialist Republican message that we are spreading.

“No amount of vindictive approaches will deter our committed comrades from their political activities.”